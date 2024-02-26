The Evolution of Housing: LG Unveils Advanced and Customizable Home Solutions at KBIS 2024

SEOUL, Feb. 27, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling an evolved, fully-integrated home experience at the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas. LG’s exhibit highlights a range of advanced residential solutions for a better life at home, including an expanded lineup of premium built-ins, energy-efficient appliances and eco-friendly heat pumps that enable home electrification. Also making an appearance is the LG Smart Home AI Agent, a futuristic and friendly innovation designed for a ‘Zero Labor Home.’

Expanded Signature Kitchen Suite Lineup With New Transitional Series Built-in Kitchen Package

Upon entering LG’s booth, visitors will encounter the Signature Kitchen Suite zone, which boasts a stylish selection of the premium built-in brand’s latest kitchen appliances. Among them is the new Signature Kitchen Suite Transitional Series built-in kitchen package, developed in response to the growing popularity of both transitional and contemporary kitchen design.

With subtle aesthetics that help complete a luxurious kitchen look, the Transitional Series offers a sophisticated and velvety matte-stainless-steel panel option and introduces thin yet easy-to-grip handles. The showcased appliances from the Transitional Series include the wine column fridge, under-counter wine cellar, under-counter drawer fridge, 30-inch fridge, dishwasher, 36-inch insert hood, induction oven and wall oven. Visitors can also see sleek solutions from other Signature Kitchen Suite lineups, including the panel-ready Pro Series collection and the brand’s space-efficient compact-size packages.

To underscore the brand’s ‘True to Food’ philosophy, LG is hosting cooking demonstrations in the booth’s cooking experience area. Expert chefs Nick, Austin and Jordan will be showing how easy it is to prepare delicious fare using some of the Signature Kitchen Suite’s latest built-in appliances.

Colorful InstaView™ Refrigerators for a Differentiated Kitchen Experience

What’s more, the company is introducing a new feature with InstaView™ refrigerators. Making its debut at KBIS, the new LG InstaView™ refrigerator allows users to change the color of the InstaView LED light (using the ThinQ app) to suit their preference. In addition, LG is displaying two new refrigerators with MoodUP™ that employ stainless steel feel material on surface, and a bottom-freezer fridge – with color-changeable door panels that can be easily managed with the LG ThinQ app.

New Simple Design for Contemporary Living

In the LG STUDIO zone, attendees can explore the expanded LG STUDIO Essence White Series, which prioritizes simple, understated design and offers a selection of colors for customizing the appliances’ knobs and handles. The Essence White Series removes unnecessary design elements to reveal the true essence of each appliance, delivering a timeless and simple look that’s always in style. Complementing any kitchen décor or design theme with its soft matte-white finish, the lineup comprises a wall oven, dishwasher, induction oven, Styler™, WashTower™, hood, gas cooktop and over-the-range microwave.

Customized, Energy-Efficient Smart Home Solutions for All

Besides its premium built-in lineups and comprehensive packages, LG is presenting customized home solutions that are tailored to the needs of both multi- and single-family households and are suitable for a wide variety of spaces. Across several display areas, LG shows how its state-of-the-art appliances are able to fit in effortlessly in an array of different housing situations. Moreover, visitors can check out LG’s impressive, new bath solution leveraging the latest technologies and premium design for a more comfortable and convenient bathroom experience.

Meanwhile, in the Sustainable Home Solution Zone, the company is showcasing its comprehensive home energy solution, which includes the LG Energy Storage System (ESS). Ready to help U.S. customers take advantage of upcoming energy efficiency rebate programs,1 LG’s solution offers user-friendly energy management encompassing production, storage, usage and conservation.

The ESS is easily integrated not only with LG’s air-to-water heat pump and inverter water heater, but also with the company’s home appliances featuring the acclaimed Inverter Heat Pump. Powered by LG’s exclusive core components and motors, the laundry solutions from LG WashCombo with Inverter HeatPump™ and a dryer with DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ save time while using less energy than a vented model,2 helping to achieve home electrification.

Smart Home Solution for a Zero Labor Home

Highlighting the company’s ‘Zero Labor Home’ vision, the Zero Labor Home zone centers on LG’s ThinQ UP 2.0-compatible appliances incorporating the LG AI Appliance Chipset and designated operating system and the groundbreaking LG Smart Home AI Agent. Visitors can experience the differentiated value and unique capabilities of the Smart Home AI Agent and ThinQ™ through a range of real-life usage scenarios with LG’s home appliances. In a short video focusing on dinner preparation, the Smart Home AI Agent connects with the InstaView fridge and wall oven with built-in high definition camera to check available ingredients, recommend menus and provide cooking steps.

Revealed at this year’s CES, LG’s Smart Home AI Agent uses cutting-edge robotic and multi-modal technologies that enable it to move, learn and comprehend in order to help free people from the burden of household chores. Thanks to LG’s collaboration with Microsoft Azure Open AI, the Smart Home AI Agent is capable of engaging in more complex conversations with users.

“As people’s lifestyles become more diverse and complex, the demand for ultra-personalized solutions will continue to rise,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “The advanced home appliances and cutting-edge technologies we’re presenting at KBIS 2024 are designed to meet the needs of any and all users. We will continue to deliver customized, energy-efficient housing solutions that offer a differentiated home experience.”

Visitors to LG’s booth (West Hall #2343, Las Vegas Convention Center) at KBIS 2024 from February 27 to 29 can discover the company’s diverse portfolio of sophisticated home solutions for a better life.

1 The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which will come into effect in the United States, provides nearly USD 400 billion to support clean energy and address climate change and USD 8.9 billion for Home Energy Rebates. (www.energy.gov/scep/home-energy-rebates-programs)

2 More energy efficient drying – efficiency rating as compared to the requirements for ENERGY STAR® qualification for standard electric dryers. Based on EnergyStar.gov (November 2023).