LG and Hyundai Collaborate to Bring Home Convenience to Electric Vehicles

SEOUL, Sep. 24, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) and Hyundai Motor today unveiled the IONIQ Concept Cabin, a collaborative effort that combines both companies’ expertise in consumer lifestyle convenience and personal electric vehicles to deliver a concept that takes maximum advantage of the more spacious interiors made possible by EVs not encumbered by internal combustion powerplants and mechanical components.

The IONIQ Concept Cabin is equipped with a number of amenities that truly makes this space a home away from home. For example, a capsule coffee machine makes and delivers the perfect cup for the morning commute, a compartment under the seat dries and refreshes wet or stale shoes before reaching one’s destination, a wardrobe manager keeps clothes neat and wrinkle free during the drive and a mini refrigerator keeps beverages chilled for those hot summer drives.

Beyond comfort and convenience, the most eye-catching feature of the IONIQ Concept Cabin is the flexible OLED display that covers much of the ceiling of the vehicle’s interior. Rear passengers can adjust the degree of curvature of the display with intuitive hand gestures for the optimal viewing angle. The large 77-inch OLED screen can be split to allow both rear passengers to enjoy different content simultaneously. The speakers in the headrests create a personal sound zone that doesn’t intrude on the other passenger.

But the innovation isn’t only visible when seated inside the vehicle. Once the vehicle is empty, a sliding bar wipes the floor clean, picking up crumbs and wiping up spills. At the same time, overhead UV LED lights come to life to disinfect the interior of the vehicle of all germs and other microorganisms.

“LG has been very involved in connected car solutions and at CES 2020 we demonstrated a personalized in-car experience that allows drivers and passengers to take a piece of home on the road with them,” said Lee Chul-bae, head of LG Electronics’ Corporate Design Management Center. “With IONIQ Concept Cabin, we are taking that experience to the next level by partnering with Hyundai, who brings real mobility expertise to the table.”