LG Brings ‘Living Space on Wheels’ Vision to Life With LG AlphaWare for SDVs

SEOUL, June 6, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG), a technology leader in the mobility sector, is driving the transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs) with its pioneering LG AlphaWare. An advanced, innovative, and user-centric suite of software, LG AlphaWare is designed to deliver immersive in-cabin experiences and will expand the definition and expectations of future automotive. LG’s cutting-edge software solutions were introduced this week at AutoTech: Detroit, where the company also shared its insights and approach to revolutionizing the SDV business model.

During LG’s presentation at AutoTech: Detroit, Valentin Janiaut, LG Vehicle component Solutions Company’s software solutions leader, discussed several key topics concerning the transition to SDVs. He emphasized the emerging trend of vehicles becoming extensions of people’s personal space, providing seamless connectivity for work and relaxation, and transforming the car into far more than just a means of transportation. LG AlphaWare will play a central role in enabling SDVs to become ‘living spaces on wheels’ through its ability to facilitate user-experiences similar to those offered by LG’s consumer electronics for the home.

The LG AlphaWare suite of software consists of five sophisticated core solutions that work together to enhance the in-vehicle experience. Boasting comprehensive support and seamless integration with OEM in-vehicle systems, AlphaWare empowers mobility providers to overcome technical challenges and deliver home-like comfort and connectivity to drivers and passengers:

PlayWare – an entertainment platform that enhances the in-vehicle infotainment experience through the delivery of high-definition content and superior sound quality. Leveraging LG’s partnerships with major streaming apps, sports and news channels, PlayWare brings the LG TV experience into the car. The platform requires minimal memory resources to run quickly and smoothly, while displaying content in stunning 4K definition for passengers’ viewing enjoyment. The platform also utilizes AI Audio technology, adapted from LG TVs, to upgrade audio content into convincing spatial sound, making every journey an immersive auditory event.

MetaWare – enhances the driving experience by leveraging augmented- and mixed-reality technologies to deliver meaningful information across various displays, from AR HUDs to clusters and central panels. MetaWare supports the procedural generation of realistic 3D environments, transforming standard 2D map data into dynamic, immersive visuals. This feature aids drivers in better understanding their car’s ADAS and navigation system information, providing a more engaging and intuitive driving experience.

VisionWare – an AI and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) platform that analyzes driver and passenger behavior through an advanced monitoring system which employs an AI algorithm, software framework, electronic control unit and camera technologies. VisionWare incorporates driver monitoring systems to prevent distractions and hazards that may occur when driving. It also features an interior monitoring system that analyzes the status of all passengers, detecting seat belt usage, hand gestures, behavior patterns, and the presence of children, to deliver a next-generation user experience.

BaseWare – the “backbone” of the vehicle, offers a comprehensive collection of versatile software modules to enrich OEM’s existing vehicle operating systems and assist in building new platforms. Engineered to support the essential lifecycle of a car, BaseWare facilitates reliable real-time management and simplifies service abstraction and development. An example of the components included is a Mixed Critical Orchestrator, which supports the management of service execution both on-device and in the cloud while adhering to strict industry safety requirements.

OpsWare – the central operations platform, designed to enhance collaboration among software developers. This platform facilitates seamless interaction across global teams throughout the entire software development process, from design to deployment. Alongside fostering collaboration, OpsWare prioritizes robust cybersecurity management, providing comprehensive support for long-term maintenance. LG’s Cybersecurity-as-a-Service offers continuous monitoring and in-depth analysis of cybersecurity risks to ensure vehicles’ software remains secure against emerging threats. Through its diverse capabilities, OpsWare supports OEMs in maintaining high security and in improving the efficiency of their software lifecycle management.

LG AlphaWare reinforces LG’s portfolio of state-of-the-art vehicle solutions and supports the company’s continuing transformation into a Smart Life Solutions company. A well-established and leading home appliance brand, LG continues its expansion in the mobility sector to connect and enrich customers’ experiences and spaces in meaningful ways.

“With our AlphaWare, we will deliver a safer and more enjoyable vehicle experience in the SDV era,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “SDVs represent a shift not only in technology but in the entire ecosystem of vehicle manufacturing, usage and ownership. With the introduction of our advanced software suite for vehicles, LG is leading the way for new innovation and development across the automotive sector.”

For more information on LG’s vehicle solutions and LG AlphaWare, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility.

