LG Embraces Digital Transformation With AI Validation Platform for Automotive Parts

Vehicle component Solutions 09/11/2022

LG and Altair Jointly Develop Data Analytics Algorithm
for Simulating Vehicle Components’ Performance and Reliability

LG Embraces Digital Transformation With AI Validation Platform for Automotive Parts

SEOUL, Nov. 9, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) in collaboration with Altair, a global provider of computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, have jointly developed an AI validation platform that delivers enhanced reliability verification for vehicle components. Integrating this digital transformation technology into the development process allows LG to provide global automakers with advanced infotainment solutions of the highest quality and reliability.

 

Until now, the process used for developing advanced vehicle components has relied entirely on physical testing and all test results have been manually validated. LG’s recent digitalization of testing and verification will provide gains not only in regard to cost- and time-efficiency, but also in terms of data- and product-reliability.

Able to accurately predict and measure product performance from the earliest stages of the design validation process, the new platform leverages a machine learning algorithm to perform time series analysis, data analysis visualization and various other functions that further enhance LG’s already-stringent component verification system.

 

The detailed reports produced by LG’s new AI validation platform cover vehicle component development testing and support for automatic data transition, and will enable the company to assess the quality of yet-to-be-commercialized products with a far higher degree of precision. Through continued, close cooperation between LG and Altair, the advanced platform is expected to secure a product reliability rate of 90 percent or higher.

 

Boosting efficiency in key areas, the new platform is capable of conducting multiple tests, analyzing the results of those tests and providing an array of meaningful performance indicators. Moving forward, LG will expand the implementation of AI technology across various processes, from product planning to mass production.

 

“LG is committed to the digital transformation of its global operations and to using the latest DX technologies to enhance its research and development capabilities and achieve optimal resource management,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company. “Our new AI verification platform is a meaningful digitalization case for the automotive parts business, where reliability is of the highest importance.”

#2022
