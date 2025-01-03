LG Introduces Integrated Controller Platform for Vehicles at CES 2025

SEOUL, Jan. 3, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG), working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., will introduce the groundbreaking Cross Domain Controller (xDC) platform for vehicles at CES 2025. Based on Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Ride™ Flex System-on-Chip (SoC),* which pre-integrates Snapdragon Ride™ automated driving stack and computer vision, this cutting-edge solution incorporates LG’s In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) System and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) into a single controller. The xDC platform is set to redefine vehicle performance and elevate the mobility experience.

Due to the increasing complexity of modern vehicles, the need for a central computer that can efficiently manage diverse functionalities has become paramount. The Flex SoC addresses this need, presenting a single SoC with pre-integrated ADAS, automated driving capabilities and an open platform offering support for digital cockpit and IVI. By utilizing Qualcomm Technologies’ flexible, multifunctional chipset, LG’s xDC platform is able to rapidly process data from IVI and ADAS systems concurrently, enhancing the overall driving experience. Along with providing a more efficient mobility experience, this single-SoC innovation reduces component costs. The xDC platform also delivers the proactive assistance of “ADAS confidence view,” which combines 3D and 2D graphics to help drivers maintain focus on the road.

The platform enables drivers and front seat passengers to easily and intuitively access a wide range of information through the vehicle’s main display. This includes critical ADAS alerts, such as distance to the vehicle ahead and lane departure warnings, as well as alternative routes based on real-time traffic conditions. The system can even provide useful lifestyle information, such as promotions from frequently visited stores, to make each journey more enjoyable.

A highly-capable “all-in-one” system that can simultaneously handle multiple vehicle functions, such as navigation, safety systems and ADAS features, the new xDC is the result of close cooperation between LG and Qualcomm Technologies. The Flex SoC, which has obtained Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL)-D certification – an international safety standard – contributes significantly to xDC’s ability to deliver reliable support for critical in-vehicle functions.

At CES 2025, taking place in Las Vegas from January 7-10, LG and Qualcomm Technologies will demonstrate the xDC platform in their respective private showcases. Establishing a new standard for integrated IVI and ADAS systems, the xDC platform efficiently manages and controls complex system functions and is expected to play a pivotal role in the coming software-defined vehicle era.

Looking ahead, the two companies aim to strengthen their leadership in the IVI and ADAS sectors by developing tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of auto manufacturers. Through component integration and design optimization, LG and Qualcomm Technologies plan to deliver competitive, high-performance technologies that will help define future mobility.

“The xDC platform, which leverages the cutting-edge Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC, offers automakers a flexible solution that simplifies complex systems while enhancing the driving experience,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company. “Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies sets a new benchmark for the industry, redefining the driving experience.”

* Snapdragon and Snapdragon Ride are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon Ride and Snapdragon Ride Flex are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.