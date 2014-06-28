LG JOINS OPEN AUTOMOTIVE ALLIANCE, TAKES ON CONNECTED CAR COMPONENTS MARKET

SEOUL, June 29, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) became the newest member of the Open Automotive Alliance (OAA), joining global automakers and technology companies including Google, General Motors, Hyundai, Honda, and NVIDIA. From 2012, the alliance has been dedicated to introducing greater connectivity into cars through the innovative application of the Android platform.

LG showcased its new range of audio, visual and navigation (AVN) system solutions for connected cars at Google I/O 2014, the annual developer conference held in San Francisco. LG’s advanced AVN system, which is expected to be available by 2015, enables drivers to simply connect their Android device via a single cable to vehicles featuring Google’s in-car interface platform to easily and conveniently access their smartphones’ features and functions. For example, drivers can view and control their favorite smartphone navigation apps or search their mobile phone’s contacts to make calls and send text messages through the in-car display.

With the global connected car market expected to reach almost 60 million units and nearly USD 100 billion by 20181, LG’s industry-leading mobile devices and in-car infotainment capabilities will play a key role in the future of Android Auto. LG is also a global leader in 4G LTE, the main connectivity solution for connected vehicles today and in the foreseeable future.

“As a top technology company with a strong mobile business, LG has a great deal to contribute to the connected car space,” said Jong-rak Lim, vice president and head of In-vehicle Infotainment Development at LG Electronics’ Vehicle Components Company. “LG will strive to strengthen its cooperation with OAA partners to bring connected vehicles to consumers sooner rather than later.”

