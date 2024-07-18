Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Launches Disney+ on its Content Platform in Select Vehicles

Vehicle Solution 19/07/2024

Enriching the In-Car Entertainment Experience, LG Automotive Content Platform Powered by webOS
Now Offers Access to Disney’s Streaming Service

A picture of the content platform screen with movie choices

SEOUL, July 19, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is welcoming Disney+ to the LG Automotive Content Platform powered by webOS (LG ACP powered by webOS), further expanding the outstanding range of viewing options available on its innovative in-car infotainment solution. Featuring premier entertainment properties, Disney+ adds a new dimension to LG’s industry-leading ACP.

 

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment content brand, Star. Disney+ offers an extensive library of beloved classics and an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including hit Korean originals such as MovingBig BetThe Worst of Evil and A Shop for Killers. Subscribers can enjoy some of the greatest franchises such as Disney’s FrozenThe AvengersStar WarsInside Out and Toy Story, long-standing drama series including Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds as well as recent releases such as FX’s ShogunStar Wars: The AcolyteThe First Slam DunkThe Kardashians and more.

 

Designed to deliver seamless in-car experiences, LG ACP powered by webOS provides intuitive access to essential information and services, and popular apps including Netflix, YouTube, TikTok, Baby Shark World for Kids, Stingray Karaoke, Play.Works, LG Channels, El Dorado and Gold Tower Defence.* With the addition of Disney+, LG’s in-vehicle infotainment solution now gives passengers an even wider range of high-quality content to choose from during their journeys.

 

“Disney+ enriches and enlarges the lineup of premium content services accessible on LG’s automotive content platform,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “In addition to expanding the content ecosystem on LG ACP powered by webOS, we will continue to introduce unique software solutions that enhance the in-car experience in exciting, new ways.”

 

The Disney+ app for LG ACP powered by webOS is now available in South Korea and is scheduled to roll out globally. A subscription is required to access Disney+ in vehicle.

 

###

 

* Apps available on LG ACP powered by webOS may vary by region. The availability of apps may be subject to change or discontinuation.

#2024
Back to List

Related Content

LG Showcases Future of Mobility With AI-Powered In-Vehicle Solutions at CES 2026
Vehicle Solution

LG Showcases Future of Mobility With AI-Powered In-Vehicle Solutions at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase Next-Generation Mobility Technology Powered by Generative AI at CES 2026
Vehicle Solution

LG to Showcase Next-Generation Mobility Technology Powered by Generative AI at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Accelerates SDV Ecosystem Expansion by Hosting Eclipse SDV Community Meetup
Vehicle Solution

LG Accelerates SDV Ecosystem Expansion by Hosting Eclipse SDV Community Meetup

Learn More