LG Secures Advanced Vehicle Cybersecurity Certification

SEOUL, Dec. 3, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) continues to bolster its cybersecurity capabilities in automotive technologies, reinforcing its position as a prominent tier-1 mobility solution supplier. The company recently earned Cybersecurity Management Systems (CSMS) certification at Level 3 from TÜV Rheinland, a global testing and certification agency. Recognized as the highest level of certification, this milestone reflects LG’s dedication to ensuring security throughout product development, manufacturing and real-world application.

The CSMS certification, which confirms compliance with the ISO/SAE 21434 standard and UN R155 regulation, is now a mandatory requirement for automakers in 56 markets. The certification involves comprehensive evaluations, including simulated cyberattacks designed to identify vulnerabilities in security measures and processes. LG’s advancement from Level 2 to Level 3 certification underscores its commitment to meeting increasingly strict cybersecurity criteria, achieved through rigorous testing of both its CSMS standard and manufactured products.

In line with industry best practices, LG adheres to the Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capability Determination framework, widely known as Automotive SPICE® (ASPICE). Developed by the Automotive Special Interest Group, which includes many well-known European automakers, ASPICE provides a systematic approach to evaluating and improving vehicle software development processes. LG has received recognition for its implementation of ASPICE for Cybersecurity, an extension of ASPICE that includes a number of additional cybersecurity assessments.

As the automotive industry transitions toward software-defined vehicles, LG remains at the forefront of addressing evolving cybersecurity challenges. In addition to obtaining globally recognized certifications including CSMS and adopting ASPICE framework, LG has strengthened its capabilities through strategic initiatives, such as the acquisition of Cybellum, an Israeli automotive cybersecurity company, in 2021.

“LG is at the forefront of employing cutting-edge security technologies and processes to deliver safer and more reliable solutions for automakers and end users,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle Solution Company. “We will continue to refine our security systems to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats targeting the mobility sector.”

