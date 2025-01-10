LG Vehicle Solution Company President Wins 2025 Motortrend SDV Innovator Award

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is proud to announce that Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company, has been recognized with the 2025 MotorTrend Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Innovator Award in the Leader category. The award acknowledges his exceptional leadership and contributions to software-driven innovation in the automotive sector. Hosted by MotorTrend, a highly-respected U.S.-based automotive media company, the SDV Innovator Award ceremony was held on January 7 during CES in Las Vegas.

Eun Seok-hyun’s well-deserved recognition underscores LG’s growing influence in shaping the future of mobility and SDV technologies. Mr. Eun, who has more than two decades of experience working in the automotive industry, has been at the helm of the LG VS Company since December 2022. Throughout his career, he has focused on driving innovation in key areas such as infotainment, display, telematics and automotive vision systems.

A prime example of the Company’s progress under Mr. Eun’s leadership is the launch of LG AlphaWare in 2024. This groundbreaking suite of software solutions empowers mobility providers to overcome technical challenges and reimagine vehicles as “living spaces on wheels.” LG AlphaWare comprises five core solutions that seamlessly work together to enhance the in-vehicle experience. PlayWare delivers immersive in-cabin entertainment; MetaWare integrates augmented and mixed reality technologies; VisionWare provides AI-powered driver assistance; BaseWare serves as a comprehensive software backbone, offering versatile modules to enhance existing operating systems or support new platform development for OEMs; and OpsWare is a central operations platform that fosters collaboration among software developers.

LG has also achieved significant milestones in automotive security. Under Mr. Eun’s guidance, LG became the first company to obtain Common Criteria certification for V2X security stability, reinforcing its leadership in connected vehicle safety.

“It is an honor to be recognized at this year’s MotorTrend SDV Innovator Awards,” said Eun Seok-hyun. “This accolade is a testament to LG’s advancements in SDV technologies and to the dedication of our team in shaping the future of mobility.”

LG’s latest mobility solutions will be on show at CES 2025 in Las Vegas (January 7-10) in the company’s public and private booths.

