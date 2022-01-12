LG’s Advanced In-Vehicle Infotainment System Featured in New Luxury Electric Sedan

SEOUL, Jan. 12, 2022 — LG Electronics’ (LG) newest premium in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system will be a central feature in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS EV sedan, the Pillar to Pillar (P2P) display built into the MBUX Hyperscreen that stretches across the entire width of the dashboard. With its unique interior concept and revolutionary human-machine interface, the first luxury electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz AG highlights the futuristic trends in electric vehicle design and points to an exciting vision for future mobility.

First introduced by Mercedes-Benz AG at CES 2021, the MBUX Hyperscreen consists of three screens including LCD display, ICD (Instrument Cluster Display) and two OLED displays, CID (Central Information Display) and CDD (Co-Driver Display) under a bonded glass cover to give the appearance of a single, continuous display. The use of advanced plastic OLED (P-OLED) display technology enables the infotainment system in the Mercedes-Benz EQS EV to deliver clear, sharp images and text and slim bezels with no physical knobs means occupants get an intuitive touch interface with refined haptics for a user experience (UX) with minimal learning curve.

LG’s IVI system was specifically designed to meet the needs of Mercedes-Benz AG with the curved, panoramic form factor required by the ultra-sleek sedan. LG’s in-house Production Engineering Research Institute, tasked with providing in-house expertise for equipment and material components as well as advanced production techniques, developed the core technologies implemented in the display: Curved Glass Forming, Surface Treatment and Curved Display Bonding.

Working closely together, LG and Mercedes-Benz AG engineers are taking in-vehicle displays such as instrument panels and navigation systems to a new level, providing drivers and passengers with greater convenience and control of their on-road experience. The visually-pleasing IVI system in the Mercedes-Benz EQS EV not only raises the bar for ease-of-use but also safety, featuring new technologies that perform well above minimum standards for head-on and collisions.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to work in close collaboration with a trusted partner such as Mercedes-Benz AG,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “Being named a valued supplier of automotive displays by Mercedes-Benz AG last year gives us immense pride in knowing that the partnership is showing great results.”

As an innovative partner for future mobility, LG Electronics’ Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company is working with global automakers such as Mercedes-Benz AG to become a leading developer of connectivity, infotainment and ADAS solutions to deliver differentiated in-vehicle experiences. LG is committed to diversifying its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities with acquisitions including automotive lighting and headlight systems provider ZKW Group and software cybersecurity company Cybellum as well as the joint venture, LG-Magna e-Powertrain.