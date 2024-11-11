LG’s Mobility Labworks Series Welcomes New Digital Cockpit Solutions

SEOUL, Nov. 11, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing the Digital Cockpit gamma, the latest addition to its Mobility Labworks Series, which showcases advanced technology concepts for the automotive industry. This new model is the third in the series, following the introduction of the alpha and beta models last year.

The Digital Cockpit gamma is equipped with LG’s most sophisticated vehicle technologies and features three modular solutions: the Vision Display, Intelligent Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and Connectivity & Content. These modular systems offer significant customization options within the vehicle cabin, allowing automakers to tailor features to meet the specific requirements of each design. For end-users, the Digital Cockpit gamma delivers superior convenience and seamless connectivity, revolutionizing in-car entertainment, communications, and driver assistance systems. This innovation provides a compelling glimpse into the exciting future of mobility.

Vision Display: Shaping the Future of Automotive Interiors

Presenting a range of new possibilities for future automotive interiors, the Vision Display solution is designed to adapt seamlessly to dynamic environments. Its 12.3-inch Transparent OLED screen offers key data to inform and entertain passengers during autonomous driving, displaying real-time navigation, current speed and points of interest (POI). LG’s solution also features a 14.2-inch roll-in-and-out Plastic OLED (P-OLED) display embedded in the center console, which can be retracted when not in use, maintaining a clean and minimalist cabin space.

Intelligent HMI Solution: Intuitive AI-Driven User-Vehicle Interaction

The Intelligent HMI solution leverages AI and responsive touch technology to provide easy, intuitive user-vehicle interactions. A key feature is the adaptive controller, a touch-sensitive curved OLED display integrated into the steering wheel, allowing drivers to effortlessly manage navigation, multimedia and climate-control settings, complete with haptic feedback for a more tactile experience.

In autonomous driving mode, the adaptive controller can make the journey more enjoyable by providing access to entertainment apps and games. Furthermore, LG’s AI-based virtual assistant offers smart support for various situations. For example, if it detects driver fatigue, it can order a coffee from a nearby location and facilitate quick payment via the screen’s built-in fingerprint-recognition sensor. The Intelligent HMI solution also supports the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) 3.0 standard, enabling system updates and real-time emergency alerts without requiring a network connection.

Connectivity & Content Solution for Seamless Entertainment and Smart Mobility

The Connectivity & Content solution transforms the rear passenger seats into an interactive entertainment hub, enhancing in-car experiences through 5G network connectivity and LG’s webOS platform. Passengers can stream high-definition content, access live broadcasts, interact with POI data, share their screen via the in-car screen-mirroring feature, and navigate content and control volume using hand gestures. Supporting a number of different ride-sharing apps, the webOS-based Connectivity & Content also represents a convenient solution for owner-drivers.

“Digital Cockpit gamma demonstrates LG’s leadership in cutting-edge in-vehicle innovations and our dedication to creating working concepts of transformative technologies for future commercialization in the automotive industry,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “We will continue to provide customizable vehicle solutions that enhance the in-car experience, ensuring seamless connectivity and a smarter, safer on-road environment.”

To explore the futuristic innovations featured in the Mobility Labworks Series, visit LG VS Company website.

