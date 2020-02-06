Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
World’s First In-Vehicle P-OLED Cockpit from LG Debuts in New 2021 Cadillac Escalade

Vehicle component Solutions 06/02/2020

LG’s Futuristic Integrated Display System Offers Wide Viewing Angle,
Unmatched Design Flexibility, Improved Human Machine Interface

Front view of the first-ever in-vehicle curved OLED display inside the all-new 2021 Cadillac Escalade, which utilizes LG Electronics’ P-OLED Technology

SEOUL, Feb. 6, 2020 — The all-new 2021 Cadillac Escalade debuted earlier this week featuring LG Electronics’ P-OLED technology, and marking the first-ever use of a curved OLED display in a production vehicle.

 

The P-OLED display is a centerpiece of the all-new design of Cadillac’s iconic SUV, and the first vehicle to feature LG’s P-OLED Digital Cockpit Solution (DCS). The 38-inch display is comprised of three separate P-OLED display panels, the largest measuring 16.9 inches diagonally. The three curved screens make up the Instrument Panel Cluster (IPC) for displaying basic vehicle-related information and an Integrated Central Stack (ICS) that serves as an infotainment display for audio, video and navigation content.

 

Escalade’s advanced system includes features such as Augmented Reality-enabled navigation and Night Vision – all powered by LG-developed software. LG’s advanced software is Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) compliant and meets the ISO’s international standard for the functional safety of road vehicles.

 

According to market research firm IHS Markit, the global automotive display market is expected to grow from USD 7.8 billion last year to USD 10.5 billion by 2023. The wide viewing angle, curvature and bold graphics makes the P-OLED display in a production vehicle much more intuitive for drivers. The high degree of flexibility and unmatched thinness of OLED technology is also attractive to premium auto manufacturers who are eager to introduce new innovations to their early adopter audience.

 

“Debuting this technology with a storied brand such as Cadillac is not only an honor, it confirms that our automotive solutions are among the best the industry has to offer,” said Kim Jin-yong, president of the LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company. “The years of knowledge and experience LG has accumulated in becoming the global leader in OLED TVs will be applied to improving the in-car experience.”

