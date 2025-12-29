Last Updated: December 29, 2025

LG Electronics ("LGE," "we," "us," or "our") respects your privacy and is committed to protecting your personal data. This Privacy Policy explains how we collect, use, and share your personal information when you subscribe to our Newsroom newsletter.

1. Information We Collect

● Email Address: We collect your email address directly from you when you voluntarily sign up to receive our newsletter via the subscription form on our website.

2. Purpose and Legal Basis for Processing

● Delivery of Newsletters: We process your email address solely for the purpose of sending you the latest news, press releases, and updates about LG Electronics products and services.

● Legal Basis (GDPR): For users in the European Economic Area (EEA) and UK, our processing is based on your Consent (Art. 6(1)(a) GDPR). You are free to withdraw your consent at any time by clicking the "Unsubscribe" link in any email.

3. Data Retention

● Retention Period: We will retain your email address only for as long as your subscription is active.

● Deletion upon Unsubscribe: If you choose to unsubscribe or withdraw your consent, your email address will be promptly deleted from our mailing list database, unless we are legally required to retain it for a longer period.

4. Sharing and International Transfers

● Affiliates and Service Providers (Entrustment): We entrust the processing of your personal data to our subsidiary, LG CNS, and other third-party service providers who assist us in IT system management, website hosting, and newsletter delivery. These entities process data strictly under our instructions and in compliance with applicable data protection laws.

● International Transfers: As a global company headquartered in South Korea, your data may be transferred to, stored, or processed in South Korea or other countries outside your region. We ensure appropriate safeguards are in place, such as Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) approved by the European Commission, to protect your data during such transfers.

5. Your Rights (GDPR & US State Laws)

Depending on your location, you may have the following rights regarding your personal information:

● Right to Access and Rectification: You have the right to request access to the personal data we hold about you and to ask for corrections if the data is inaccurate.

● Right to Erasure (Right to be Forgotten): You can request the deletion of your personal data when it is no longer necessary for the purposes for which it was collected, or if you withdraw your consent.

● Right to Opt-Out: You have the absolute right to opt-out of receiving marketing communications at any time by using the "Unsubscribe" link provided in the footer of our emails.

● California Privacy Rights: If you are a California resident, you have the right to know what personal information we collect, use, and disclose, and the right to request the deletion of your personal information, subject to certain exceptions.

6. Contact Us

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy or wish to exercise your rights, please contact us at:

● Data Controller: LG Electronics Inc.

● Contact Email: pr-global@lge.com

● Address: LG Twin Towers, 128 Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea