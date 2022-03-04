A Greener Soundbar Lifecycle for a More Sustainable Tomorrow

Today’s enlightened consumers are far more likely to shop brands that share their desire to help protect the planet and create a sustainable future. LG Electronics, long at the forefront of adopting environmentally responsible practices, continues to innovate for better lifestyle today and a better world tomorrow.

Most representative of these efforts are the company’s soundbars. Greener at every stage of the product lifecycle, LG’s premium sound solutions employ reused and easily recyclable materials, consume less power during usage than many competing products and have been shipping in innovative, eco-conscious packaging since last year.