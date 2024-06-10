We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Advocating Sustainable Living and ‘Better life for all’ in Indonesia
With a commitment to creating a better life for all entailing a greener future for everyone, LG is taking all the necessary steps to realizing a healthier planet for future generations. These include designing and executing green initiatives, such as rethinking operational processes and product lifecycles to reduce carbon emissions and waste, as well as developing technologies that promote sustainability and inclusivity.
In line with this overarching mission, LG Indonesia recently launched its ‘Better life for all’campaigns to inspire the country’s younger generation to adopt sustainable lifestyles. This exciting event focused on promoting a sustainable food culture and raising awareness of food issues in a time when food waste and food insecurity is high in Indonesia.
The country faces an alarming food waste issue, ranking second globally with an annual generation of 20.93 million tons, according to the United Nations Environment Program Food Waste Index Report 2021. This waste results in economic losses ranging from IDR 213 to 551 trillion per year1 and exacerbates food insecurity, with Indonesia ranking 77th out of 125 countries on the 2023 Global Hunger Index.2 LG aspires to fight food waste and insecurity issues by engaging the younger generation, who make up over 50 percent of Indonesia’s population.
The campaign began this March with ‘Better Life Recipe,’ an event in collaboration with renowned chef Devina Hermawan. As part of this event, Devina created a recipe designed to minimize food waste. On Instagram and TikTok, she offered her followers a choice between two traditional Korean dishes: a scrumptious bibimbap with taichan sauce and a delicious bulgogi (Korean marinated beef dish). Through a poll, bulgogi emerged as the winning dish, later making another appearance in the campaign. To further raise public awareness and spark conversation, LG ran the ‘Better Life Social Challenge’ – #MaskaPintarLG – encouraging young Indonesians to recreate the zero-food-waste recipe themselves.
Continuing the campaign in April, LG hosted the “Better Life Festival,” an offline program aimed at promoting sustainability by raising public awareness about the adverse effects of food waste.
The two-day festival, held at Chillax Sudirman Jakarta, featured an array of activities, such as green workshops and expert panel discussions, designed to engage and educate attendees. The festival was a resounding success, attracting over 2,000 participants and igniting a passion among Indonesia’s youth for a new era of eco-conscious living. The event was organized into several interactive zones, including ‘Jane’s Boutique,’ ‘Jack’s Open Kitchen’ and ‘CRAFT SHOP,’ each with a unique focus.
‘Jane’s Boutique’ featured the LG Styler, a product that introduced visitors to the benefits of steam-refreshing garments, as well as the LG WashTower. Participants could engage in a quiz on clothing care and sustainable practices, and even create durable bags from recycled banner materials, underscoring LG’s commitment to environmental responsibility. Visitors could also learned about LG’s air purifiers, including the LG PuriCare AeroTower and AeroFurniture –products with components created from recycled plastics.
Next, ‘Jack’s Open Kitchen’ featured cooking demonstrations by Chef Devina Hermawan, who creatively used leftover ingredients to prepare delicious dishes and beverages, such as tea made from imperfect apples, aiming to reduce food waste in Indonesian households.
This zone also featured LG’s diverse array of innovative products that help reduce food waste, such as LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door refrigerator. This refrigerator allows users to check the contents by knocking twice on the panel without opening the door, preventing the escape of cold air. Featuring cutting-edge innovations such as LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling™ technologies, the fridge can extend freshness of stored food and contribute to effective food waste reduction.
Moreover, in partnership with the Badan Pangan Nasional (BAPANAS/National Food Agency), FoodCycle Indonesia and Universitas Prasetiya Mulya – a local university that developed a composting solution for food waste – LG facilitated a broad range of activities to promote sustainable living. A booth was set up for visitors to make food donations, supporting BAPANAS’s Save Food movement to decrease national food waste.
And, as the next leg of the campaign, LG Indonesia organized a food donation drive from May 10-12 in the Jakarta and Tangerang areas. The ‘Better Life Food Distribution’ event was operated by 140 LG Indonesia employees and volunteers the company’s partners, including BAPANAS, Universitas Prasetiya Mulya and FoodCycle Indonesia. To further support community welfare and sustainability efforts, LG and its partners donated a total of 1,500 waste-free meal kits and 1,500 bulgogi lunch boxes – made with the zero waste recipe created by Chef Devina Hermawan earlier in the campaign – to local welfare foundations.
Through this on-going campaign, LG Indonesia reaffirmed its commitment to aiding the younger generation adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. The partnership will continue throughout the year with additional interactive activities geared toward Indonesian youth to amplify LG’s mission of providing a ‘Better life for all’ and promoting sustainable living.
Stay tuned to LG Newsroom to discover the myriad of ways LG’s forward-thinking subsidiaries are promoting sustainable practices around the world.
Contributed by LG Indonesia in collaboration with H&A Global Brand Team
