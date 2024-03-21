We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Clean Water and Sustainable Lifestyle: LG’s Mindful Innovations
Observed every year on March 22, World Water Day serves as an important reminder of the need to protect and preserve what many would call our most valuable natural resource: clean, drinkable water. A long-time supporter of World Water Day, LG continues to help consumers enjoy healthy, life-sustaining water with its innovative filtration systems and state-of-the-art hygiene-enhancing technologies.
Clean and Healthy Drinking Water
Access to clean, healthy drinking water is essential to our wellbeing. Without it, neither the individual nor society as a whole can flourish. Delivering effective water purification in the home, the LG PuriCare™ water purifier provides reliably clean H2O at the touch of a button.
The PuriCare’s cutting-edge Tankless technology, which removes the need for a dedicated water storage tank, keeps users safe by preventing the growth of microorganisms, and maintains the freshness of the water being dispensed. Also, a 4-stage filtration system helps extract heavy metals, such as mercury and lead.1
Adding to the hygienic performance of the PuriCare water purifier is the use of LG’s UVnano™ technology.2 Operating automatically once every hour, UVnano employs ultraviolet light to maintain the cleanliness of the inside of the water outlet; reducing the presence of bacteria on the outlet’s nozzle by 99.99 percent.3
UVnano can also be found in a variety of other LG products, including the company’s advanced refrigerators. LG’s InstaView™ fridges (and models from many other lineups as well) apply UVnano tech to their built-in water dispensers, giving users easy access to hygienic water for drinking or cooking. 4
Tumbler Care Solution for Sustainable Living
Water conservation, like the availability of potable water, is a key ingredient for a sustainable future. A simple way that one can start to effect positive change is by choosing reusable cups over disposable ones. The production of single-use plastic water bottles requires substantial amounts of water, 4 whereas reusable water bottles have a much lower environmental footprint. 5
Representative of the company’s Better Life for All ESG commitment, the innovative mycup tumbler washer presents another effective way to keep one’s drinking water clean while also supporting water conservation efforts. Incorporating the eco-conscious Bubble-Jet technology, mycup hygienically cleanses users’ drinking tumblers while using only a modest amount of water. 6 The unique device also promotes sustainability through encouraging people to choose reusable tumblers instead of disposable cups.
The washer’s two cleaning courses – Quick Wash and Extra Wash – use water heated to 65 degrees Celsius and LG’s water-saving Bubble-Jet technology to ensure a thorough and sanitary cleaning. Great for a speedy wash when time is of the essence, the Quick Wash course takes just 30 seconds to run. For a complete clean and dry, the Extra Wash course first washes the tumbler with multi-directional water jets, and then gently dries it with hot, powerful airflow.
Through its innovative water-purifying and hygiene-enhancing home appliances, LG is empowering people everywhere to live healthier and more sustainably. The company hopes that everyone has the opportunity this World Water Day to reflect on their relationship with water, and consider what they can do to make a positive difference, starting with small steps at home.
Stay tuned to LG Newsroom to learn more about LG’s environmentally- responsible home appliances.
1 Issued by the Korea Institute for Water Technology Certification (KIWATEC) following South Korea’s Law for the Management of Drinking Water. LG PuriCare water purifier exceeds the required standard for the removal of heavy metals, including mercury, lead, iron, aluminum, copper, arsenic, cadmium, zinc, and manganese.
2 UVnano is a compound word of UV (ultraviolet) and nanometer, the unit of UV.
3 Internal evaluations based on test results conducted by Korean test institutes KTL (21.3) and KCL (21.2) on the UV-LED module (on Self Care mode) demonstrated 99.99 percent sterilizing effectiveness within the water outlet of the PuriCare water purifier. Results may differ depending on actual usage and other external factors.
4 According to a 2011 study by the Water Footprint Network, approximately 1.4 gallons (5.3 liters) of water are needed to produce a standard single-use plastic water or soda bottle. (https://foodprint.org/blog/plastic-water-bottle/)
5 Americans are estimated to use 120 billion disposable cups annually. Substituting a single disposable cup daily would conserve 23 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions, 281 gallons of water, and prevent 16 pounds of solid waste from reaching landfills annually. (https://foodprint.org/blog/reusable-coffee-cup-ban/)
6 The Bubble-Jet nozzle employed in the Quick Wash mode of the LG mycup tumbler washer for the field test provides 17 percent reduction in water usage. Based on the results of joint research conducted by LG in collaboration with Seoul National University. Results may differ depending on load compositions and environmental factors.