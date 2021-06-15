We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Commitment to Advancing Green Building
-
extension : zipcommitment-to-advancing-green-building.zip
-
extension : imgGreen-Building-01.jpg
-
extension : imgGreen-Building-02.jpg
-
extension : imgGreen-Building-03.jpg
-
extension : imgGreen-Building-04.jpg
-
extension : imgGreen-Building-05.jpg
-
extension : imgGreen-Building-06.jpg
-
extension : imgGreen-Building-07.jpg
LG Electronics was honored by the U.S. Green Building Council with the 2021 USGBC Leadership Award for the company’s LEED Platinum Certified LG North American headquarters campus in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. The USD 300 million project is a showcase for environmentally friendly design, having achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum New Construction certification, the highest-level rating that distinguishes buildings that promote employee well-being, are energy and water efficient, and preserve open space and ecosystems.
LG increased green space on the 27-acre site by 50 percent, maintained woodlands and wetlands and planted more than 1,500 new trees native to New Jersey. Incorporating the company’s own green-building technologies, the facility features highly efficient LG HVAC technologies to maximize energy conservation and an 7,900 square meter rooftop array of LG solar modules to generate clean electricity on-site and help reduce carbon emissions. Other award-winning technologies and systems from LG – including digital signage displays and smart appliances – also are integrated throughout the property.
The campus is one of only 10 new construction buildings in the state of New Jersey and one of 894 projects in the United States to earn the coveted LEED Platinum distinction. The 32,516 square meter building’s design has been applauded by conservation groups for protecting the iconic vistas and integrity of the nearby Palisades Park, a national natural and historic landmark.
As one of the newest, most state-of-the-art office facilities in the region, the LG campus can be considered a post-COVID-19 model for companies looking to move from urban centers to more suburbs, into more affordable space closer to where their employees live. The spacious floor plans will allow LG’s employees to spread out in the open-plan office environment.
Direct connections with the outdoors are emphasized. The architectural design of the building, which contrasts a well-crafted, high-tech machine with nature, distinguishes it in the local market. Designed by global design, architecture, engineering and planning firm HOK in collaboration with LG, the project has also garnered attention for its innovative and thoughtful design including multiple sustainability awards from regional chapters of the American Institute of Architects.
Ken Drucker, HOK’s design principal, said, “The resilient design of the building supports the health and well-being of LG staff while also respecting and supporting the invaluable Palisades ecosystem and wider community.”
Presented at the USGBC Live virtual event, the 2021 USGBC Leadership Awards recognize the best of USGBC’s 10,000 member organizations, a network of committed professionals with more than 106,000 LEED commercial projects in more than 180 countries and territories around the world. The efforts of the honorees such as LG stand out as exceptional examples of sustainability leadership among a strong and growing network of projects, companies and individuals.
Contributed by LG USA
# # #