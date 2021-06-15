Commitment to Advancing Green Building

Direct connections with the outdoors are emphasized. The architectural design of the building, which contrasts a well-crafted, high-tech machine with nature, distinguishes it in the local market. Designed by global design, architecture, engineering and planning firm HOK in collaboration with LG, the project has also garnered attention for its innovative and thoughtful design including multiple sustainability awards from regional chapters of the American Institute of Architects.

Ken Drucker, HOK’s design principal, said, “The resilient design of the building supports the health and well-being of LG staff while also respecting and supporting the invaluable Palisades ecosystem and wider community.”