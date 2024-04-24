[Earth Day with LG🌎] Committed to Creating a Cleaner and Better Tomorrow

Last but not least, LG Spain created a video outlining their on-going efforts to create a better planet. In the video shared via its social channels, the company introduces their Smart Green movement, an initiative that uses technology as a means to regenerate the ecosystem. The movement’s goals include planting 47 million trees; repopulating 47 million Iberian bees to ensure the pollination of countless endemic plants; and restoring the seabed, which is home to thousands of plant and animal species. Already seeing great results, LG Spain reiterated its commitment to work with its local partners to change the world for the better.

LG believes Life’s Good but also understands that true enjoyment requires care and attention. The company is committed to not only crafting sustainable products but also to participating in initiatives that foster a better, cleaner future.

Contributed by LG Germany, Taiwan and Spain

