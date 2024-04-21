[Earth Day with LG🌎] LG’s Earth Day Commitment: Taking Part in the Fight Against Plastic Pollution

LG’s ongoing commitment to addressing the importance of recycled materials was also on show at IFA 2023 in Berlin, Germany, last September. The company’s exhibition booth hosted a number of activities to raise awareness of the importance of plastic recycling, including the planting of resin-pallet ‘trees’ at the LG Sustainable Village’s Upcycling Workshop Zone.

In 2022, LG recovered 472,876 tons of electronic waste from 52 countries, and has collected a cumulative total of 3,998,382 tons since 2007. The company used 32,987 tons of recycled plastics in its products in 2022, a 24 percent increase from 2021.

LG’s worldwide resource circulation program, aligned with the goals of the company’s Better Life Plan 2030, aims to increase the waste-recycling rate at LG production sites to 95 percent by 2030. Additionally, LG has set itself the target of using 600,000 tons of recycled plastics (cumulative) by 2030. Furthermore, LG intends to reach another major milestone – the collection of 8 million tons (cumulative) of discarded appliances by 2030.

LG remains resolute in the pursuit of its Better Life For All vision. The company’s state-of-the-art appliances offer convenient ways for customers to contribute to environmental protection, while its sustainability-focused recycling programs and production practices show a belief in the possibility of a brighter tomorrow.



