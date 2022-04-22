[Earth Day with LG 🌎] Making a Difference with Water-Efficient Home Appliances

As well as providing greater convenience in the kitchen, a dishwasher can also deliver efficient water usage.5 Through precise control of water circulation and spray intensity, ENERGY STAR-certified dishwashers cost only USD 35 per-year to run and save on average 3,870 gallons of water over their lifetime.6

Much like the company’s washing machines, the LG dishwasher uses less water without compromising cleaning performance. LG’s QuadWash™ technology has Multi-Motion spray arms that rotate back and forth to separate food and oil from dishware, while TrueSteam™ helps to reduce the occurrence of water spots, leaving dishware sparkling clean.7

The Right Amount of Water for Clean Floors