Eco-conscious Home Entertainment: LG’s Latest OLED TVs and Soundbars Showcase Commitment to A Better Life for All

The eco-conscious qualities of LG’s 2022 OLED TVs have been recognized by one of the world’s foremost providers of testing, inspection and certification services, attaining Société Générale de Surveillance SA (SGS) Eco-Product recognition.1 The select 2022 LG OLED evo TVs will display the Carbon Trust’s product carbon footprint label for reducing CO2 throughout the entire product lifecycle.2 Moreover, they also achieved validation to the UL 2809 Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for Recycled Content Standard from global safety science leader, UL, which confirms these products are indeed as environmentally responsible as advertised.3

For its 2022 OLED TVs4, LG has adopted the use of a new composite fiber material that helps reduce product weight. Additionally, the packaging used for the latest LG OLED TVs is made for recyclable materials and features single-color printing to further save on energy and resources.