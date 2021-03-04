[Why ESG] Not Just for Investors Anymore



Today’s consumers want to know that the companies they buy from are factoring environmental considerations into their products, services and the way they operate. They want to know if a company genuinely supports diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and if it is being run responsibly and ethically. In short, customers want to support companies that share their values, not just make products and provide services.



Why is ESG important?

For investors, it used to be that financial factors were all that mattered when deciding to put money into a particular company or fund. But research has shown that companies that pay attention to environmental, social, and governance concerns do not experience a drag on value creation – in fact, strong ESG performance correlates with higher equity returns and a reduction in downside risk. Consistent with these findings, the United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) encourages investors to seriously consider ESG issues and indicators when evaluating their portfolios.