Giving Hope to Overwhelmed Hospitals and Overworked Medical Staff

This wasn’t the first time LG lent a helping hand to communities since the pandemic began and it certainly won’t be the last. At the start of the lockdown in April of 2020, LG joined forces with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to bring one million meals to Indians in need. This latest initiative by LG will allow every hospital to be fully operational, treating the maximum number of patients.

In the meanwhile, LG will be working nonstop to make life good for millions as the pandemic continues in India.

Contributed by LG India

# # #