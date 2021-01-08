Giving the Gift of Sight

One of the reasons behind the increase of corneal blindness in India is the lack of access to proper medical care in the country’s more remote regions. Other contributing factors are the lack of cornea donors, the cost of surgery and of maintaining the necessary infrastructure for keeping corneas viable for transplant, and the fact that many times, sight problems go undiagnosed until it is too late.



Through this partnership, LG India has already had a positive impact on the lives of many Indians, including Anil, a farmer from the Bulandshehar district in Uttar Pradesh. Anil nearly lost his livelihood and his ability to care for his family when his vision failed due to corneal disease. But thanks to LG’s Karein Roshni program, he was able to get the operation he needed, regain his sight and return to working the land and providing for his loved ones.