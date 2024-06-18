Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Inspiring the Future of the Smart Green Movement at ‘Another Hanok’

Achievements 19/06/2024
A picture of the entrance of 'Another Hanok'

Hanok, traditional Korean houses, are renowned for their aesthetic beauty construction and harmonious integration with nature. Inspired by this distinctive architectural form – prized for its energy efficiency, natural ventilation and lighting – LG Spain has constructed an AI-powered home named ‘Another Hanok.’ This innovative abode showcases LG’s latest technological and design advancements and highlights some of the ecologically-focused projects undertaken as part of LG Spain’s ‘Smart Green’ movement.

A picture of a crowd of people at the 'Another Hanok' listening to a speaker

During the Another Hanok opening ceremony, LG reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the global climate response through its ongoing ESG initiatives and sustainable product solutions. The event was attended by 80 guests, including the president of LG Spain, local and Korean government officials and representatives from various partner companies. Since establishing the Smart Green movement in 2017, LG Spain has developed product solutions aimed at reducing environmental harm while encouraging and fostering community engagement.

 

Efficient Innovations for Sustainable Dwellings
Self-sufficient, connected and sustainably powered, Another Hanok embraces and embodies LG’s Smart Green philosophy. The house produces, stores, saves and shares clean energy, achieving 100 percent energy independence* through the use of LG’s state-of-the-art technologies as a way to reduce its environmental impact.

A picture of a pathway inside 'Another Hanok'

Leading up to the entrance of Another Hanok is a beautifully designed pathway that inspires feelings of peace and tranquility while reminding visitors of the pressing environmental issues facing our planet. As visitors approach the house, they encounter a variety of interactive displays and installations that spotlight the challenges of reducing carbon emissions and the urgent need for companies and consumers to adopt responsible practices.

A picture of a person touching a tablet with product explanations

Inside, visitors can explore several spaces, each focused on different aspects of sustainable living. From energy-efficient appliances to advanced HVAC systems, Another Hanok demonstrates how LG’s cutting-edge technologies and solutions can help create a net-zero-energy home. The seamless installation of the LG Therma V R290 Monobloc heat pump contributes to the house’s efficient use of power, while ensuring the reliable heating and cooling for visitor comfort. Conveniently, the solution’s energy consumption can be monitored through the ThinQ™ Energy Service. Additionally, surplus energy produced by the solar panels installed on the roof of Another Hanok is stored in LG’s energy storage system.

A picture of the Smart Green Trees and Bees images with explanations

Expanding the Smart Green Movement
Launched in 2017, LG Spain’s Smart Green movement is an initiative that continues to help regenerate local environments and ecosystems. The movement’s goals include planting 48 million trees (Smart Green Trees), repopulating 48 million Iberian bees to ensure the pollination of countless endemic plant species (Smart Green Bees), and reviving the health of the Mediterranean Sea (Smart Green Seas).

A picture of the inside of 'Another Hanok' with a living-room like setting

The ‘Another Life’ Experience
Another Hanok is a part of LG’s ‘Another Life’ series, a collection of offline experience spaces that provide customers with unique opportunities to interact with LG’s lifestyle-enhancing products. Each of these spaces offers a welcoming atmosphere along with compelling displays and exhibits that promote sustainability and responsible technological innovation. Beginning in South Korea in 2022, the series has since expanded internationally with the addition of sites such as ‘Another Saigon’ in Vietnam.

A picture of the outside of 'Another Hanok' and LG's logo

LG views Another Hanok as a new, more-engaging kind of B2B showroom, where its European B2B clients can see first-hand the company’s strong commitment to achieving carbon neutrality. In the spirit of its Life’s Good philosophy, LG will continue to innovate and inspire, leveraging its technology leadership to help usher in a new era of sustainability.

 

# # #

 

* Average yearly photovoltaic (PV) power generation at Another Hanok is 22,030 kWh while average monthly power consumption is 16,870kWh. Actual power generation and power usage may vary.

#2024
