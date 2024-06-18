Inspiring the Future of the Smart Green Movement at ‘Another Hanok’

During the Another Hanok opening ceremony, LG reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the global climate response through its ongoing ESG initiatives and sustainable product solutions. The event was attended by 80 guests, including the president of LG Spain, local and Korean government officials and representatives from various partner companies. Since establishing the Smart Green movement in 2017, LG Spain has developed product solutions aimed at reducing environmental harm while encouraging and fostering community engagement.

Efficient Innovations for Sustainable Dwellings

Self-sufficient, connected and sustainably powered, Another Hanok embraces and embodies LG’s Smart Green philosophy. The house produces, stores, saves and shares clean energy, achieving 100 percent energy independence* through the use of LG’s state-of-the-art technologies as a way to reduce its environmental impact.