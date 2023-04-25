LG 2023 OLED evo TVs Recognized With Its Sustainable Design

SEOUL, April 25, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced that its 2023 OLED evo series TVs have acquired Reducing CO 2 1 and Measured CO 2 2 certifications from the Carbon Trust3 and environmental labels4 from Société Générale de Surveillance SA (SGS) for the third consecutive year. The esteemed recognitions point to LG’s ongoing ESG efforts for plastic waste reduction.

The Carbon Trust is a global climate consultancy created to accelerate the move to a ‘Net Zero’ future, while SGS is a leading global testing organization dedicated to certifying environmentally sustainable products. Both institutions inspected the entire product stage from production and delivery to disposal.

Models in the LG OLED evo series boast lighter weight and stronger durability, applying composite fiber material5 and metal. These materials contribute to less plastic use, with the LG OLED evo series TVs requiring only 40 percent of the plastic that is used in LCD TVs of the same screen size. Thanks to these efforts, LG has effectively curbed its plastic use by 20,000 tons this year.

Thanks to the composite fiber material, select models from the latest OLED evo series are around 20 percent lighter than an LCD TV of the same screen size,6 contributing to the reduction of CO 2 emissions in transit. Additionally, the back cover of LG OLED evo models, QNED TVs and NanoCell TVs released in 2023 are completed with recycled plastic material which uses more than 30 percent of used plastic. With such efforts, it is expected that LG will achieve a waste plastic recycling effect amounting to 3,200 tons yearly, regarding TV products alone.

Additionally, LG OLED TVs are made with fewer components than conventional LCD TVs. The smaller number of parts required for each LG OLED product is a result of the TVs’ unique, self-lit display technology, which removes the need for a separate backlighting structure. A reduced parts count also means fewer resources used per unit, as well as less plastic and e-waste to contend with at the end of the TVs’ operational life.

“The LG OLED evo series are designed to ensure that viewers can enjoy immersive viewing experiences, while reducing impact in all production stages for a greener, healthier environment at the same time,” said Baik Seon-pill, leader of the LG Home Entertainment Company’s Product Development Division. “LG will continue to pursue a broad range of ESG initiatives and responsible practices, as the firm leader of the OLED TV market.”

Since its initial launch in 2013, LG OLED has continuously raised the industry bar, introducing pioneering display technologies such as OLED evo and groundbreaking form factors including the world’s first rollable TV, LG SIGNATURE OLED R, as well as the bendable LG OLED Flex. This year, which marks the 10th anniversary of LG OLED, sees several new additions to LG’s diverse lineup of self-lit TVs, headlined by the stunning models from the 2023 OLED evo series. LG OLED evo series TVs are currently available in 125 countries worldwide.

LG has earned a place in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for 11 consecutive years and has received the ‘Comprehensive A grade’ from the ESG Evaluation and Rating Announcement of Korea ESG Standards Institute (KCGS) for 2 consecutive years

