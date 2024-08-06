We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Attains Top 1% Status in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2024
As a global corporate citizen, LG has long been committed to shaping a sustainable and equitable future for all. These efforts have not gone unnoticed, with S&P Global recently recognizing the company’s dedication to a greener future in this year’s Sustainability Yearbook.
The annual S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook is based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) from the previous year, which comprehensively evaluates each company’s sustainability practices. The CSA has been comparing companies across 62 industries via industry-specific questionnaires for 25 years.
LG received high scores in this year’s assessment, particularly in the areas of environment and governance. In the environmental sector, LG achieved perfect scores in resource circularity, including energy, waste and water management, and scored major points for its systematic climate strategy. On July 18, LG attended the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Awards Ceremony held in Seoul to accept the highly sought-after accolade in person.
In the ‘Leisure Equipment & Products and Consumer Electronics Industry category, LG received a score of 71 out of 100, the highest among 109 companies, earning it a place in the prestigious ‘Top 1%’. Out of the 9,400 companies across 62 industries evaluated, only 66 companies made the ‘Top 1%’, and only 6 of them are from South Korea.
Since announcing its target in 2019 to achieve net-zero carbon neutrality at the manufacturing stage by 2030, LG has been actively addressing the climate crisis. It became the first domestic appliance company to have its greenhouse gas reduction targets verified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In the 2023-2024 Sustainability Report, LG disclosed its greenhouse gas emissions by calculating all 15 scope 3 emission categories. The company is also expanding its use of recycled plastics and developing paper cushioning materials for packaging, aligning with its efforts to accelerate plastic reduction initiatives.
Regarding corporate governance, LG’s corporate ethics, innovative management and transparent disclosures have been commended. To foster an environment where every employee worldwide can uphold its corporate ethics, LG has distributed its Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct in over 10 languages globally. This year, it introduced a unified Human Rights Principle to establish a consistent policy across borders, demonstrating the company’s respect for human rights and commitment to international standards. Moreover, following the designation of LG Smart Park in Changwon as a Lighthouse Factory by the World Economic Forum in 2022, the company’s Tennessee plant in the US achieved the same recognition last year, establishing a track record of successful innovative management practices.
To realize its Better Life For All vision, LG established six strategic tasks for ESG management last year, focusing on two key areas: the ‘3Cs’ for the planet (carbon neutrality, circularity and clean technology), and the ‘3Ds’ for the people (design for all, decent workplace and diversity & inclusion).
To address the ‘3Cs,’ LG has been working on its transition to renewable energy, expanding waste recycling, developing highly efficient products and utilizing more eco-friendly materials. The ‘3Ds’ focus on ensuring the highest standards of safety, health, labor rights and human rights across the entire supply chain, while promoting the recruitment and development of women and people with disabilities, all the while improving the accessibility of its products and services.
To honor its commitment to realizing a Better Life for All, LG remains steadfast in its dedication to creating value for society. Recognized globally for its outstanding achievements in ESG management, the company will continue to fulfill its responsibilities and roles in the economic, environmental and social sectors. Stay tuned to LG Newsroom and discover more ways LG is promoting sustainability worldwide.
