LG Attains Top 1% Status in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2024

To realize its Better Life For All vision, LG established six strategic tasks for ESG management last year, focusing on two key areas: the ‘3Cs’ for the planet (carbon neutrality, circularity and clean technology), and the ‘3Ds’ for the people (design for all, decent workplace and diversity & inclusion).

To address the ‘3Cs,’ LG has been working on its transition to renewable energy, expanding waste recycling, developing highly efficient products and utilizing more eco-friendly materials. The ‘3Ds’ focus on ensuring the highest standards of safety, health, labor rights and human rights across the entire supply chain, while promoting the recruitment and development of women and people with disabilities, all the while improving the accessibility of its products and services.