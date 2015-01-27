LG Electronics Recognized As One Of World’s Most Sustainable Corporations

SEOUL, Jan. 28, 2015 — LG Electronics has been named one the world’s most sustainable corporations by two leading research organizations, earning the top honor in its industry sector in both the 2015 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index from Corporate Knights and the 2015 Sustainability Yearbook from RobecoSAM.

The 2015 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World index, produced by Corporate Knights, recognizes the top overall sustainability performers in their respective industrial sectors. Considered the Gold Standard in corporate sustainability analysis, the 2015 Global 100 singled out LG as the only honoree in the Household Durables sector, while the company’s overall ranking improving significantly to 51st in 2015 from 82nd in 2014. Global 100 companies are scored on 12 quantitative key performance indicators that range from energy and water use, to product leadership and operational excellence to employee compensation and tax strategy.

In its 2015 Sustainability Yearbook, RobecoSAM honored LG with the top prize, the Gold Medal designation, in the highly competitive Leisure and Consumer Electronics category. RobecoSAM, which also works with S&P Dow Jones Indices to publish the globally recognized Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, named LG as one of only a handful of companies to be both a “Sustainability Leader” and “Sustainability Mover” in the 2015 Sustainability Yearbook. Companies that are recognized are evaluated on a wide range of factors, including economics, innovation, supply chain management, elimination of hazardous substances, energy efficient products, product stewardship and recycling, labor practices and stakeholder engagement.

“LG believes that forward thinking companies that adapt positively to a sustainable business agenda will be tomorrow’s leaders,” said Choong-hak Lee, executive vice president at LG Electronics. “We believe strongly in leaving as small an environment footprint as possible as we continue to develop lifestyle solutions for consumers and the residents of the communities in which we operate. We are honored to receive this recognition for our efforts.”

# # #