LG Introduces More Efficient and Sustainable Energy Solution With NeON H

SEOUL, Apr. 7, 2021 — The newest, advanced solar panel from LG Electronics (LG), featuring the company’s innovative N-type half-cut cells, delivers high power output and comes backed by a 25-year warranty. The LG NeON H solar panel is ideal for both residential and commercial applications as it offers carbon-free energy and long-lasting reliability in a package that delivers enhanced performance compared to the previous model.

With the majority of solar panels on the market today employing positive-type cells, LG NeON H utilizes sophisticated negative N-type cells with a temperature coefficient of -.33 percent per degree Celsius.1 The bifacial cell structure of N-type cells also enables the cells to absorb sunlight from both the front and rear sides. As a result, the panel provides outstanding output, generating maximum 390W from its 120 cells while simultaneously minimizing power loss.2 The highly durable energy solution can withstand harsh weather conditions and is also resistant to light-induced degradation (LID), the loss of performance from exposure to sunlight in the initial hours after installation.3

LG is the world’s first manufacturer to operate in-house solar testing facilities certified by two major international inspection and certification bodies – UL and TÜV Rheinland. Meeting industry-standard testing criteria, LG NeON H panels are guaranteed to operate at 90.6 percent of their original performance even after 25 years of continuous use.4

“Our new NeON H solar panel is the most reliable and efficient renewable energy solution that LG has ever created,” said Kevin Kim, vice president and head of the energy business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “As one of only a handful of manufacturers with the confidence to offer a quarter-century warranty on its solar products, LG is continuing its commitment to providing efficient, effective solutions that stand the test of time.”

# # #