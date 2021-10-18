Sustainably Chic

“As an opinion leader in the fashion industry, we’re able to take direct action against the waste and pollution caused by the making and disposal of our clothes, like securing more sustainable supply chains or switching to circular production,” said Kasia Jordan Kulczyk, the publisher of Vogue Polska. “With prominent figures from the fashion world along with leading climate activists and business representatives, we are here today to figure out how we can inspire consumers into becoming a new driving force for sustainable development.”

With the target of being a more sustainable company at the top of the agenda, LG Electronics is eager to partner with like-minded institutions from diverse industries to pursue eco-friendly innovations that help make life better for all.

The full event can be viewed on Vogue Polska’s website .

Contributed by LG Poland

Photo Credit: Luka Lukasik & Marcin Kontraktewicz

# # #