LG’s 2021 Soundbars Offer Premium Audio and AI Features With Sustainable Designs

SEOUL, Apr. 6, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) is commencing the worldwide rollout of the 2021 LG Soundbar lineup, with new models delivering a more premium audio experience, versatility and convenient control while upping the ante with eco-consciousness designs and packaging. The new lineup offers high-quality audio, easy connectivity, smart functionality and stylish aesthetics with a modern look that are designed to complement LG’s stunning TVs and works well with any décor.



New for this year, the company’s soundbars allow users to take advantage of LG TV’s AI Sound Pro feature. Audio from the TV is played through the soundbar via TV Sound Mode Share, delivering the superior audio processing power of AI Sound Pro on the more capable speakers of the new soundbars. LG’s soundbars now offer all of the same sound modes as its latest TVs, allowing users to easily switch between the soundbar and the TV using the TV remote.



The 2021 lineup is compatible with multiple voice assistants including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri.1 Now it’s easier than ever to control devices and play one’s favorite music from compatible device and services. And with support for Apple AirPlay 2, customers can stream, control, and share their favorite music and other content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac.



When it comes to performance, LG’s 2021 soundbars inherit all the strengths of their predecessors with many of the new models featuring Meridian Audio tuning and Meridian technology, when in Music Mode for an exceptionally authentic listening experience. A new feature, Meridian Horizon technology, is the result of LG’s long-term partnership with Meridian Audio.2 This innovation up-mixes two channel stereo content into immersive, multichannel audio to provide audiences with a truly immersive listening experience regardless of their position or location in the room.



All the 2021 soundbars from LG support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for dynamic three-dimensional audio. With Dolby Vision compatibility via 4K pass-through, the new models ensure the level of picture and sound quality needed for genuinely cinematic home viewing. LG’s soundbars also combine up-firing front height channels with wireless rear up-firing height channels to envelop users in lush, textured sound.



Many of the new models are Hi-Res Audio certified, insuring lossless playback at 24bit/96kHz with all the vibrancy and nuance of the original studio recording. Upgraded user convenience and easy connectivity are built into the 2021 LG Soundbar lineup with HDMI eARC support enabling a higher bitrate, high resolution content and uncompressed Dolby Atmos® audio with just one cable, while USB playback and Bluetooth streaming offer more convenient ways for users to enjoy their favorite audio content on the latest models.



LG’s sophisticated AI features further elevate the user experience. AI Room Calibration offers optimal sound in any environment, using spatial awareness technology to measure a room’s dimensions then customizing the soundbar’s audio settings in accordance with the specific characteristics of the space. AI Sound Pro uses adaptive sound control to automatically adjust frequency range and sound field extension, depending on which genre of content the user is watching: news, music or cinema.

While the importance of home entertainment has grown in the era of social distancing, so has concern for the environment and consumer support for companies and products that demonstrate a genuine commitment to sustainability. From production processes to the materials and packaging used, LG’s latest soundbars are designed with the health of the planet in mind.



In its effort toward a sustainable future, LG is taking a more eco-minded approach to product development, packaging and shipping of its 2021 soundbars, designing the first audio products in the industry to receive SGS Eco-Product certification. For many soundbar model cases LG replaced materials used in previous models with recycled materials, one model featuring jersey fabric made of recycled PET bottles.3 Certified as Global Recycled Standard-compliant and UL environmental claim validated, each SP7Y soundbar means almost seven fewer plastic bottles occupying landfills.



To reduce environmental impact and waste even further, LG adopted friendlier packaging for its entire soundbar lineup. Using mainly recycled molded pulp and far less EPS foam and plastic, the packaging has earning Eco-Product certification from Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS), a respected provider of testing, inspection and certification services based in Geneva, Switzerland.4 To receive this designation, the soundbars were deemed by SGS to have minimal environmental impact as they emit less air pollutants, contain few hazardous substances and provide a high degree of recyclability. What’s more, the packaging is designed in an “L” shape so more units can fit in fewer trucks, which means lower CO2 emissions, a crucial part of achieving environmental sustainability.



New LG Soundbar models including SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y and SPD7Y will begin rolling out starting this month in key markets in Europe and North America, with additional models coming later this year.