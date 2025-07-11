LG’s Latest Sustainability Report Highlights Progress Toward 2030 Environmental Goals

SEOUL, July 11, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has released its 2024–2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s strong progress toward its 2030 environmental targets, including reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and advancements in resource circularity. The report outlines the company’s wide-ranging efforts to embed sustainability into its operations as part of its vision for a Better Life for All.

In 2024, LG’s Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) emissions totaled 910,000 tons of CO₂ equivalent (tCO₂eq), bringing the company close to its 2030 goal of 878,000 tons. The company had previously set itself the goal to reduce GHG emissions by 54.6 percent (compared to 2017 levels) by 2030. The early achievement of this goal was driven by proactive adoption of energy-efficient equipment and carbon-reduction technologies across multiple production processes.

LG is also making headway in cutting Scope 3 emissions from product use through expanded application of AI and other energy-saving technologies. In 2024, the company reduced product carbon emissions by 19.4 percent compared to 2020. Notably, LG was the first South Korean home appliance manufacturer to have its emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These targets include a 20 percent cut in Scope 3 emissions across seven key product categories by 2030 (based on a 2020 baseline).

Progress has also been made in resource circulation. LG achieved a 97.4 percent waste recycling rate at its global production sites in 2024 – surpassing its 2030 goal of 95 percent. The company also collected 532,630 tons of used electronics from 91 locations in 56 countries last year, bringing its cumulative total since 2006 to over 5 million tons. Additionally, LG increased the amount of recycled plastic used in its products by 36 percent year-over-year.

LG remains committed to enhancing accessibility in its products and services. The LG Comfort Kit, designed to make appliances easier to use regardless of age, gender or ability, now includes 14 products. Accessibility features such as screen reading and simultaneous audio output for hearing aids and speakers on LG OLED TVs, as well as kiosks with height adjustment and tactile keypads, further reflect this commitment. The company also provides inclusive services including disability care programs, sign language consultations, senior support and in-store educational sessions on safety, IT and culture.

LG continues to strengthen its approach to responsible management through a governance structure rooted in compliance and ethics. The company’s board of directors is guided by principles of independence, expertise and transparency, while its ESG Committee plays an expanding role in overseeing sustainability initiatives. In its supply chain, LG supports shared growth through third-party ESG audits aligned with Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) standards.

As a result of its continued efforts, LG ranked in the “Top 1%” of S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for the second year in a row. The company has also earned an “A” grade from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) for five consecutive years and has been included in the Dow Jones “Best-in-Class World Index” for 13 straight years.

LG has published its annual sustainability report since 2006. To download the full 2024–2025 report, visit: www.lg.com/global/sustainability/reports .

