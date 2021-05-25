Local Initiatives, Global Benefits

LG has three main goals: to help solve social problems through its products and technologies, establish a foundation for growth and ensure the independence of stakeholders through trusted partnerships, and encourage employee volunteering to promote a sharing culture. Let’s look at some of LG’s global social contribution activities aiming to bolster vulnerable communities while nurturing talents and promoting innovative technologies that care.

Global LG Ambassador Challenge

The LG Electronics Ambassador Program is an annual social initiative founded in Bangladesh in 2017 which was expanded regionally last year. Individuals and organizations are invited to submit solution ideas for local issues and, with help from local NGOs, the best ideas are awarded LG Ambassador status and provided with grants and donations to implement their work even further.