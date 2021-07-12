We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Making Greener Choices in Everyday Life
The recognition of environmental issues has come a long way in the past six decades since the publication of Rachel Carson’s book Silent Spring. Today, nations, international organizations and even brands are working to alleviate greenhouse gases, save plants and animals on the brink of extinction and enrich the biodiversity of our lands. For average people without billion dollar budgets, simply taking a reusable shopping bag to the grocery store, eating more environmentally-friendly foods or factoring the environment into purchasing decisions can make a difference.
With the well-being of our planet in mind, LG Electronics (LG) has been helping consumers make smarter, greener choices for years. With a long history of innovation in home appliances, residential heating and cooling systems, LG has been setting an example for consumer electronics companies to follow by developing world-class sustainable technologies that take care of chores and keep homes fresh and comfortable without leaving a large environmental footprint.
Natural Power of Steam
The TrueSteam™ technology featured in LG’s dishwasher, dryer and Styler harnesses the natural power of steam to cut through dirt and food debris and eliminate the fabric stains you can see – and the bacteria and odors you can’t.* The high-temperature steam is created by boiling water inside the appliance, which means less harmful detergent finds its way into our wastewater systems.
Next-Generation Refrigerant
By adopting a low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant, LG is taking its ecological responsibility to the next level by presenting solutions that pose less threat to the environment. R32, the industry’s next-generation refrigerant, has 70 percent lower GWP and requires 20 percent less gas than R410A, making the company’s heating and hot water system, Therma V, and air conditioning system, Multi V S, more environment friendly.
What’s more, LG upgraded its DUAL Inverter Heat Pump dryer lineup by switching refrigerants from R314A to R290 – one of the lowest-GWP refrigerants currently available. LG dryers meet the high standards of TÜV Rheinland required for Green Product certification thanks to their sustainable use of resources and climate change mitigation.
The restoration of our ecosystem is everyone’s responsibility. Governments, businesses, communities and individuals across the world all have a vital part to play and there’s no better time to begin our eco-friendly mission than today. It’s time to make those small, smarter changes to everyday life that will help make a better tomorrow possible.
# # #
* Availability of TrueSteam™ on dryer products vary by region.
Dishwasher certified by Korea Testing & Research Institute for reducing 99.9 percent of Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella Typhimurium operating on Sanitizing Wash cycle (3-4 times final rinsing and steam emission) for 39 minutes.
Dryer tested by Korean Apparel Testing and Research Institute (KATRI) showing Steam Hygiene option sanitizes 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria including Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Pneumococcal bacillus in 6.4 kilograms load (international test standard).
Styler endorsed by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) for reducing live house dust mite and bacteria with Sanitary Normal cycle, and viruses (H3N2, H1N1, PEV, IBRV, ICHV, PEDV, MHV, and hCoV-229E) with Sanitary Heavy Duty cycle. Certified as an asthma and allergy friendly® appliance by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).
Certified by Korea Apparel Testing & Research Institute (KATRI) comparing results using Refresh cycle.