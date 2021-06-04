Observing World Environment Day With a Little Less Plastic

Tomorrow, June 5, is World Environment Day. The United Nations created this day in 1972 in recognition of the need for there to be a coordinated global focus to begin to make conserving the environment and our natural resources a priority. While World Environment Day and Earth Day (April 22) may have similar goals and objectives, they have different origins and initiatives. To celebrate this year’s World Environment Day, let’s look at the role of plastic in today’s world and what LG is doing to lessen its environmental impact.

Plastic is an intrinsic part of modern life, found in almost every consumer product that isn’t crafted by hand. The issue with plastic is when it has outlived its usefulness, most of it ends up contributing to the increasing global problem of plastic pollution. In 2019 alone, more than 130 million metric tons of single-use plastics were discarded, with much of that thrown into landfills, burned or dumped into the world’s waterways.1