Promoting Social Inclusion by Harnessing Universal Love for Cooking

Achievements 19/04/2024

Guided by the unwavering conviction that a good life means enjoying every precious moment to the fullest, LG aims to create innovations for a better life while working with brave optimism to ensure Life’s Good for everyone, no matter where they live.

In line with World Happiness Day – celebrated annually on March 20 – LG Germany and influencer Gina Rühl paid a special visit to DAS HAUS in Neuss, spending the afternoon with children suffering from physical and mental disabilities. True to the motto ‘Happiness doubles when you share it,’ this project not only aims to put a smile on the faces of countless children, but also demonstrate the immense impact of technical helpers on the daily lives of those that need a little help.

Gina is a living example of relentless optimism and the ability to turn setbacks into strengths. After a serious motorcycle accident that resulted in the loss of her left arm, she never lost her positive attitude and fought her way back to treat every day like a blessing: “Life goes on, just a little differently.” She quickly regained her mental strength and is now grateful for every experience, demonstrating that life can still be full of joy after a life-changing incident.

That is why Gina was the perfect role model to visit DAS HAUS, a facility that aims to enable children and adolescents to live a fulfilling life on their own terms despite their disabilities. This inclusive facility offers a wide range of music, art, sports and theater courses to help them develop skills and socialize at the same time. DAS HAUS encourages them to push a little further every day and manage their lives actively and responsibly – a message both LG and Gina live by.

The focus of the event was on the joy of cooking together. As they cooked as a team, LG StanbyME provided assistance by displaying cooking tutorials and entertainment. In fact, it proved to be so useful that LG donated two of them to DAS HAUS soon after. The contact was made through nestwärme e.V., an association that supports families with chronically or terminally ill children and children with disabilities. As a token of gratitude, LG also donated an LG StanbyME to a children’s hospice of nestwärme e.V.’s choice. But the generosity did not stop there, as LG and Gina raffled off five devices to social clubs and organizations through Instagram.

The efforts of Gina Rühl and LG on World Happiness Day highlight technology’s potential to go beyond its primary purpose – it connects people and inspires new possibilities. This project underlines the company’s commitment to effecting positive change not only on special occasions but every day, in line with its Life’s Good message.

In Argentina, the love of cooking, which transcends borders, was again leveraged to spread positive change. LG Argentina employees volunteered their time to the Fundación Sí, a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating poverty by enhancing the quality of life and social inclusion of the less fortunate. Volunteers are recruited to offer housing and financial aid to underprivileged graduates to increase their access to education, and perform nightly trips to give the homeless food, medical attention and emotional support.

Last month, LG Argentina employees convened in the kitchen to bake bread for the homeless and give hope of a future where Life’s Good.

This baking event was just one of the many activities that took place in partnership with Fundación Sí. Another important action was the sponsorship of four high-achieving local university students which will support their development going forward and help them achieve their professional aspirations.

LG offices around the world are committed to creating a Better Life for All, not only through its advanced products and solutions but also through its social initiatives. Stay tuned to LG Newsroom to discover more initiatives designed to realize a future where Life’s Good for people and the planet.

Contributed by LG Germany and LG Argentina

