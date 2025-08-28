Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart Green Seas: Restoring the Mediterranean’s Ancient Underwater Forests

Achievements 29/08/2025
Beneath the azure waters of the Mediterranean lies one of nature’s oldest living treasures: the Posidonia oceanica meadows. Known as the “lungs of the sea,” these underwater forests capture carbon, protect coastlines and provide a home for marine life. Inspired by their resilience, LG Spain has launched Smart Green Seas, another chapter of its Smart Green Movement. The mission? To bring technology, community and science together to restore fragile marine ecosystems and create a lasting positive impact.

 

As 2024 wrapped up, LG Spain celebrated a milestone in environmental action. In partnership with the Vellmarí Association, the Smart Green Seas team restored 600 square meters of seagrass meadows between Ibiza and Formentera – planting 15,510 Posidonia shoots, exceeding the original target by 155 percent.

The work was made possible thanks to more than 30 dedicated local divers who carried out over 500 dives. Their efforts resulted in a 75 percent survival rate for the new plants – a strong start toward building healthier seas.

 

Smart Green Seas marks the evolution of LG Spain’s Sustainability 2.0 strategy. After years of focusing on reforestation on land, the Smart Green Movement is now taking action beneath the waves. Led by National Geographic explorer and marine biologist Manu San Félix, the project has set up an underwater nursery where seeds collected from nearby beaches are carefully germinated and replanted using a low-impact, scalable method. The goal: help the ocean thrive and regain its natural balance.

This initiative also supports the United Nations’ goal of restoring 30 percent of degraded marine ecosystems by 2030. The Posidonia meadows in the Balearic Islands – recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site – are among the best preserved on the planet, making their protection crucial in the fight against climate change.

 

By combining science, community involvement and hands-on conservation, LG Spain is showing how companies can go beyond promises to deliver measurable results.

 

And this is only the beginning. In 2025, LG and Vellmarí plan to double their impact: planting another 30,000 Posidonia shoots, expanding partnerships with local diving centers and continuing to improve survival rates. Step by step, Smart Green Seas is helping the Mediterranean breathe easier by steadily advancing its mission to absorb CO₂ and restore balance to global ecosystems.

 

Contributed by LG Spain

 

# # #

#2025
