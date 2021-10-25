Thanking Korean War Veterans in Africa

“LG showed that a private company can play a role of public diplomacy by completing this project in a fairly speedy manner,” Ambassador Kang said. “I am confident that the friendship between Korea and Ethiopia has become much stronger with the public diplomacy activity of LG.”

The Addis Ababa City administration office has also expressed its appreciation for the practical support provided by LG in different social settings and committed to collaborating with LG for the success of all future projects.

LG will continue to engage in various social activities to make sure it can make life better for all and promote mutual growth around the world.

Contributed by LG Ethiopia

