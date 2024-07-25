We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[World Environment Day With LG🌱] Planting Trees to Positively Impact the Planet
-
extension : zipimages_9845400157.zip
-
extension : imgTree-Planting_Singapore-01.jpg
-
extension : imgTree-Planting_Singapore-02.jpg
-
extension : imgTree-Planting_Singapore-03.jpg
-
extension : imgTree-Planting_Singapore-04.jpg
-
extension : imgTree-Planting_Argentina-01.jpg
-
extension : imgTree-Planting_Argentina-02.jpg
-
extension : imgTree-Planting_Argentina-03.jpg
-
extension : imgTree-Planting_Argentina-04.jpg
-
extension : imgTree-Planting_Vietnam-01.jpg
-
extension : imgTree-Planting_Vietnam-02.jpg
-
extension : imgTree-Planting_Vietnam-03.jpg
Celebrated annually on June 5, World Environment Day presents a vital opportunity to raise awareness about environmental issues and take action to protect our planet. This year, LG offices around the world participated in tree planting initiatives, engaging with local communities to create a better environment for all.
LG Singapore kicked off its activities this June with a tree planting event that brought together employees and environmental enthusiasts under the OneMillionTrees movement.
More than seventy employees gathered at Camp Road to plant 50 trees in the cosy Tanglin area. The seven species planted included the dwarf powder puff tree, batoko plum tree, pink kopsia tree, white chempaka tree, frangipani tree, spicate eugenia tree and the river tarenna tree. These species play a vital role in enhancing Singapore’s ecosystem and natural landscape.
Employees eagerly rolled up their sleeves to dig plots and transfer saplings to their new homes, working together with a shared purpose to contribute to the local community. Welfare packs were given to the participants to ensure that everyone stayed hydrated during the planting session.
LG’s tree planting efforts contribute to broader environmental goals, such as combating climate change and preserving biodiversity. By taking action at the local level, LG Singapore demonstrates its commitment to worldwide sustainability efforts and a greener future for generations to come.
Joining in on the action, LG Argentina hosted a tree planting activity as part of the company’s voluntary corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. For the second consecutive year, LG Argentina participated in the Plantarse Urban Forests Program, leading local environmental initiatives. The partnership has already seen more than 750 trees planted, representing an estimated CO2 reduction of 145,000 kilos.
Plantarse is an organization that promotes sustainability and cultural change through a combination of approaches, themes and funding sources to address social and environmental issues.
Thirty-five LG volunteers ventured to an ecological reserve to recreate the area’s original ecosystem. This activity is one of many environmental and CSR initiatives that LG conducts in collaboration with numerous non-governmental organizations such as Plantarse and Fundación Sí.
LG Argentina also took part in native forest regeneration efforts in Pampa de Achala, Córdoba, planting 125 trees. Dominated by the endemic Tabaquillo species, these high altitude forests required participants to trek up the mountain with tools, plants and irrigation systems.
Last but not least, LG Vietnam planted trees at a local university to show the company’s dedication to ‘Life’s Good’ and making the planet a better place for all.
Aligned with the company’s global environmental strategy, LG Vietnam planted 50 saplings at Hutech University’s Hitech Park Campus, with the participation of LG employees and students. Each tree will provide shade and cleaner air for students, symbolizing a promise to foster a greener and healthier environment for the younger generation to develop. This meaningful activity not only embodies the ‘Life’s Good’ commitment, but it also helps to enhance the engagament of the company and the youth.
LG offices worldwide remain steadfast in their commitment to positively impacting the environment through a variety of activities. Stay tuned to the LG Newsroom to learn more about LG’s diverse activities around the world and how the company’s employees contribute to a better future.
Contributed by LG Singapore, LG Argentina and LG Vietnam
# # #