Global take back & recycling policy
LG Electronics offers a customized e-waste take-back & recycling service that meets local needs and requirements in the countries
where e-waste regulations are in place, and also provides product take-back & recycling service voluntarily in some regions.
Product take-back regulation compliance
LG Electronics offers a customized e-waste take-back & recycling service that meets local needs and requirements in the countries where e-waste regulations are in place, and also provides product take-back & recycling service voluntarily in some regions. LG Electronics evaluates products' recyclability at the design step selectively, with the goal of improving recyclability where practicable. Through these activities, LG seeks to contribute to conserving natural resources and protecting the environment.
Support individual producer responsibility
While collective recycling schemes that were developed to respect the take-back regulations have achieved considerable environmental benefits at a reasonable cost, they do not provide direct eco-design incentives for individual manufacturers. Take-Back systems based on the individual producers' responsibilities may provide such incentives. LG Electronics supports the introduction of Individual Producer Responsibility (IPR) for future wastes and hopes that technically and economically feasible identification solutions will become available in the near future.
Global take-back guidance
Customers can contribute to resource conservation and prevent potential environmental problems by the proper disposal of WEEE (Waste Electronics and Electrical Equipment). All electrical and electronic products should be disposed of separately from the municipal waste stream via designated collection facilities appointed by the government, the local authorities or the proper recyclers. For more detailed information about disposal of your old appliance, please contact your city office, waste disposal service or the shop where you purchased the product. And also LG Electronics provides all users with links to sources of take-back information in various countries and regions on our website.
Request battery removal information
LG Electronics provides the information about preparation for re-use and treatment for products sold after August 13, 2015.
Request recycling information
LG Electronics provides battery removal information for products with embedded batteries.
