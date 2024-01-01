Customers can contribute to resource conservation and prevent potential environmental problems by the proper disposal of WEEE (Waste Electronics and Electrical Equipment). All electrical and electronic products should be disposed of separately from the municipal waste stream via designated collection facilities appointed by the government, the local authorities or the proper recyclers. For more detailed information about disposal of your old appliance, please contact your city office, waste disposal service or the shop where you purchased the product. And also LG Electronics provides all users with links to sources of take-back information in various countries and regions on our website.