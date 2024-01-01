We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Take back & recycling network
LG Electronics collects e-waste in accordance with the local Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) regulations and requirements around the world.
Customers can return the end-of-life product to the established take-back system by LG Electronics. Please see below for the details how to recycle LG product.
Global network
Korea
Extended producer responsibility system
LG Electronics has been an active supporter of the EPR system (Extended Producer Responsibility) since it first came into being in 2008.
LGE collects WEEE from consumers and recycles them in the technologically advanced recycling Centers.
LG Electronics is the member of the steering committee for the Korea Electronics Recycling Cooperative (KERC), which was established to facilitate the effective recycling of WEEE and operate the national recycling centers.
Europe
WEEE take-back information
In Europe, LG Electronics conducts take-back and recycling under the WEEE(Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) directives since 2005. According to the WEEE directives, each member states of the EU has its own collection and recycling system. LG Electronics has fulfilled the regulatory obligations in all EU countries.
Packaging & battery take-back
LG Electronics is also complying with the packaging regulation as well as battery regulation for the countries in Europe.
Please contact below recyclers for more information about how to recycle the packaging and battery in your country.
North America
Unitied states
LG Electronics established 'LG Electronics Recycling Program with partners in the U.S'. All electronic products collected under the LG Electronics Recycling Program are recycled in an environmentally sound manner.
Recycling partners of LG Electronics in US are signatories of the Basel Action Network 'e-Stewards certified', and maintain environmental quality systems accredited to the requirements of 'ISO 14001'.
(LG Electronics joined BAN's the e-Stewards Global Enterprise program.)
Furthermore, LG open individual 'web-site of recycling program in the U.S' to provide general consumers and convenient way of recycling their used, unwanted or obsolete LG consumer electronic products.
( http://www.lgrecyclingprogram.com )
Also LG Electronics held a special one-day take-back collection event voluntarily in some states.
Packaging
LG Electronics also provides take-back program for all LG Electronics-branded packaging at no cost for the consumers.
Battery
LG Electronics currently has a contract to recycle LG-brand rechargeable batteries with Call2Recycle. If your battery is not working you should drop it off at one of Call2Recycle's retailer collection sites or mail it to them. If you have a working cell phone that you wish to send postage-free to LG's recycler, make sure you drain the battery and turn the phone off before mailing. Any brand of cell phone may be shipped to LG's recycler free of charge.
For more information, click here. http://www.call2recycle.org/ and http://www.lgrecyclingprogram.com
Canada
LG Electronics Canada, Inc. complies with regulations in Canada concerning the recycling and disposal of WEEE.
For more information on take-back programs, please see the attached.
South America
Brazil
LG Electronics in Brazil established the recycling program with the partner.
LG Electronics has 103 collection point in 25 states.
And each collection point has battery and mobile product collection bin, too.
For more information, click here : (랜딩 오류/ 확인 필요) http://www.lge.com/br/coleta-seletiva
Asia / Oceania
India
In India, E-Waste (Management and Handling) rules 2011 have been notified by the central government. LG Electronics co-operates with the authorized recycler for facilitating our customers to enable them to dispose off WEEE.
Consumers could contribute to resource conservation and prevent potential environmental problems by a simple action - the proper depositing of their WEEE and its accessories.
Electronic waste is to be disposed off separately from the general waste stream via designated collection facilities identified by LG Electronics. For that customer has to register a request on the call center of LG Electronics.
For more information, click here. http://www.lg.com/in/recycling
Australia
Australian government implemented product stewardship regulation for tv, pa and pa peripherals. LG Electronics provide WEEE collection, transportation, recycling service to our customers in whole region of Australia.
LG Electronics also is participated in a voluntary take-back and recycling program for mobile phones.
Recycling bag and free postage service are provided for customers under this program.
For more information, click here:
- (랜딩 오류 / 확인 필요) http://www.dropzone.org.au/
- http://www.money4mobiles.com.au/
Japan
LG Electronics actively participates in the recycling of WEEE as a member of "Ecology Net". LG Electronics has regular collections and a good recycling rate for refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, computers, and mobile phones.
For more information, please contact ecology net
- Address : Twin 21 National Tower, 1-61, Shiromi 2-chome, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan
- Tel : 0081-6-6949-2244
Voluntary
Global
Since August 2007, LG Electronics has made available hundreds of mobile phone drop-off points and are expanding the global accessibility of take-back channels to all customers. To maximize resource efficiency through mobile phone recycling, LG Electronics works closely with all mobile phone supply chains including telecommunication service providers, distributors, merchandisers, service centers, and the recycling industry.
United States
LG Electronics is offering mail back service, which enables you to send back your LG branded phone. Customers can download the label from the web-site, and mail without extra cost.
LG Electronics held a voluntary take-back collection event regularly. And since 2011, LG Electronics expands a voluntary take-back collection in the USA as a national sponsor of KAB.
For more information, click here : http://www.lgrecyclingprogram.com
Australia
LG Electronics also is participated in a voluntary take-back and recycling program for mobile phones. Recycling bag and free postage service are provided for customers under this program.
For more information, click here : http://www.money4mobiles.com.au/