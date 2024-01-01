Take back & recycling network

In India, E-Waste (Management and Handling) rules 2011 have been notified by the central government. LG Electronics co-operates with the authorized recycler for facilitating our customers to enable them to dispose off WEEE.

Consumers could contribute to resource conservation and prevent potential environmental problems by a simple action - the proper depositing of their WEEE and its accessories.

Electronic waste is to be disposed off separately from the general waste stream via designated collection facilities identified by LG Electronics. For that customer has to register a request on the call center of LG Electronics.

For more information, click here. http://www.lg.com/in/recycling