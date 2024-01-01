We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Environmental declarations
LG Electronics evaluates the environmental criteria that can have an impact on the climate change, circular economy and other environmental issues during the product development stage.
You can find the summary of the evaluation, environmental performance report, for the main products.
Francais
Beaucoup de produits LG sont désormais livrés avec une énvironment déclaration contenant des informations environnementales. L‘énvironment déclaration comprend le poids, la consommation d'énergie, les matériaux d'emballage, recyclabilité, et les précautions à prendre du côté des utilisateurs.
Dans le cadre de son engagement à poursuivre ses efforts pour l’environnement, LG met à votre disposition cette énvironment déclaration.
Environmental performance report
Please select the product type and enter the model name.
/ 개발 요건 /
※ You can find the model name at the label on the back-side of the product.
※ Environmental Performance Report is provided only for the listed product type in the Search menu above.
※ You can search for 2021 and earlier models by clicking on this link.