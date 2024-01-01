We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Green product strategy
LG Electronics has set a strategy to develop products that reduce environmental impacts throughout the life cycle of the products.
* It is classified into three categories: human, energy, and resources.
Strategic directions
LGE Strategies for products with greener features
Human
To reduce the environmental impact on human, LG Electronics has been working to improve home environment for its consumers by replacing hazardous substances, reducing noises from home appliances and adding anti-allergy and anti-bacterial features.
Hazardous substances replacement
LG Electronics complies with international regulations on hazardous substances including RoHS and REACH.
See details of LGE’s Management of Hazardous Substances.
LGE has operated supply chain green management program, Green Program Plus, to monitor hazardous substances in our supply chain.
Voluntary Replacement of Hazardous Substances.
LG Electronics is in the process of voluntarily replacing substances including PVC and BFRs. Also LGE is in the process of phasing out the use of Phthalates, Antimony trioxide and Beryllium in product components.
Home environment
LG Electronics adds anti-bacterial features to its products including washing machines, air-conditioners and vacuum cleaners to improve home environment for its customers and is constantly working to reduce noise and vibration produced by products. Also, LGE obtains various labels related with allergy to verify our consideration of improving home environment.
Energy
LG Electronics’ energy strategy focuses on two key areas: energy efficiency enhancement and reduce greenhouse gas emissions during using and manufacturing.
Energy efficiency enhancement
LG Electronics established a Technology Road Map (TRM) and sets goals for each of its product categories. All of the LGE’s products are fully comply with international energy regulations including ErP (Energy-related Products). LGE established internal strategies and targets concerning energy issues to reduce on mode and standby mode power consumption.
Reduce CO2 emissions
LG Electronics helps its customers to lead low carbon lifestyles by measuring the carbon footprint of a product (the total amount of carbon emissions associated with the product’s life cycle) and informing consumers how much GHG is emitted when they use a particular product. Additionally, LGE is making efforts to reduce GHG emissions associated with its business operations.
For more information, visit low carbon green management category.
Resources
LG Electronics is trying to improve resource efficiency by reducing the use of resources and improving recyclability of products.
From the development phase, LG Electronics works to enhance material quality and product structure, and strives to improve product performance while reducing the size and weight based on collaboration with recyclers. To improve recyclability, LGE has an internal process in place to manufacture products.
Resource reduction
LG Electronics has developed slim design products to reduce the use of resources as well as for ease of use. LGE manages energy and water usage in connection with LGE’s waste elimination activities to use resources effectively during manufacturing process.
Recyclability improvement
LG Electronics has an internal process in place to manufacture products while taking environmental issues such as product decomposition and recyclability into consideration from the product development stage and uses evaluation and support toils such as recycling checklists.
Packaging
Resource reduction
LG Electronics considers environmental factors in developing packaging materials as well as in developing products. In 2012, LGE established the guidelines for reducing the weight and volume, reuse, and recycling of packaging materials. Based on the guidelines, LGE also established the green packaging development process and applied the process to tv and mobile phone products.
LG Electronics’ green packaging design guidelines
LG Electronics set up a green packaging design guidelines for tv and mobile phone in 2012 and has developed the guidelines for the other product groups (MNT, PC, A/C, Refrigerator, Washing machines, Range, Vacuum cleaner) since 2013. LGE evaluates whether the packaging developed in terms of 22 checklists (the reduction of packaging volume and weight, the optimization of logistics efficiency, minimum use of hazardous substances, etc.) in the guideline or not. Especially, all lumber and other wild plants obtained against the law are excluded. Packaging boxes shall be made from pulp consisting of at least 50% of recycled paper, also packaging papers are 80% at least. In addition, LGE encourages our supplier to use FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) or PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement for Forest Certification schemes) certified packaging papers.