LG Electronics puts efforts to develop greener products in accordance with its product development strategies.
Reduce CO2 emissions
LG Electronics encourages and facilitates our customers’ efforts to lead low carbon lifestyles by measuring the carbon footprint of a product (the total amount of carbon emissions associated with the product’s life cycle) and informing consumers how much GHG is emitted when they use a particular product.
Regulated by the ISO 14040 series standard, LG Electronics built the life Cycle Inventory Database for eight products which are TV, monitor, washing machine, refrigerator, LED lighting, solar module, mobile phone and commercial air conditioner system in 2011. The graph below shows the result of the Carbon footprint for LGE’s major products. In case of mobile phones, LGE discloses other LCA results.
Product carbon footprint assessment, breakdown by Life cycle phase (Unit : %)
|Stages of life cycle
|Pre-manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|Distribution
|Use
|Disposal
|Mobile
|20.35
|0.004
|8.18
|71.15
|0.32
|Washing machine
|25.44
|0.39
|0.44
|70.12
|3.61
|Monitor
|10.97
|0.04
|0.34
|88.27
|0.38
|Refrigerator
|13.14
|0.17
|0.97
|84.69
|1.03
|TV
|16.26
|0.03
|0.39
|82.47
|0.85
|SAC1)
|3.71
|0.05
|0.04
|96.06
|0.15
|RAC2)
|7.07
|0.09
|0.09
|91.89
|0.85
1) SAC : System Air Conditioner
2) RAC : Residential Air Conditioner
Resource reduction
Resource reduction case
From the development stage, LG Electronics conduct activities aimed at improving materials and structures in order to present products exhibiting improved performance and convenience, with minimal volume and weight. In 2020, the weight of one of our refrigerator models (model: K410MC19E) was reduced by about 2% through a change in materials, which is a 2kg reduction in comparison with the previous model. We also contributed to resource reduction by increasing the use of recycled materials by 6% for ten types of plastic, as compared with the data for the previous reporting period. In order to expand resource utilization and reduce waste moving forward, we will lead the industry in terms of the recycling of e-waste by continuously discovering ways to improve the design of existing products, starting with product development that takes eco-friendly factors into consideration.
|Base model - A
|Base model - B
|Achieved improvement - B/A
|Model name
|K419MC15E
|K410MC19E
|-
|Weight (kg)
|127
|125
|2% (improved)
|Volume (M)
|1.08
|1.08
|-
|Number of plastic of plastic type (EA)
|10
|10
|-
|Amount of recycled plastics uesd (kg)
|5.77
|6.14
|6% (improved)
Recyclability improvement
10 Year warranty on the linear compressor
The compressor in a refrigerator accounts about 80% of the energy consumption. LG Electronics confidently backs the motor with a 10-year limited warranty. LGE's unique linear compressor technology has fewer moving parts, which creates less friction and saves more energy.
10 Year warranty and 20 year life span on the direct drive motor
