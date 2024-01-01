Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Products application

LG Electronics puts efforts to develop greener products in accordance with its product development strategies.

Reduce CO2 emissions

Product carbon footprint management

LG Electronics encourages and facilitates our customers’ efforts to lead low carbon lifestyles by measuring the carbon footprint of a product (the total amount of carbon emissions associated with the product’s life cycle) and informing consumers how much GHG is emitted when they use a particular product.

Product carbon footprint management

Regulated by the ISO 14040 series standard, LG Electronics built the life Cycle Inventory Database for eight products which are TV, monitor, washing machine, refrigerator, LED lighting, solar module, mobile phone and commercial air conditioner system in 2011. The graph below shows the result of the Carbon footprint for LGE’s major products. In case of mobile phones, LGE discloses other LCA results.

extension : pdf
Read More_’Mobile Phone’s LCA Result’
Download(EN)
extension : pdf
Read More_'Television's LCA result'
Download(EN)
extension : pdf
Read More ‘Monitor’s LCA result’
Download(EN)

Product carbon footprint assessment, breakdown by Life cycle phase (Unit : %)

Stages of life cyclePre-manufacturingManufacturingDistributionUseDisposal
Mobile20.350.0048.1871.150.32
Washing machine25.440.390.4470.123.61
Monitor10.970.040.3488.270.38
Refrigerator13.140.170.9784.691.03
TV16.260.030.3982.470.85
SAC1)3.710.050.0496.060.15
RAC2)7.070.090.0991.890.85

1) SAC : System Air Conditioner

2) RAC : Residential Air Conditioner 

Resource reduction

Resource reduction case

From the development stage, LG Electronics conduct activities aimed at improving materials and structures in order to present products exhibiting improved performance and convenience, with minimal volume and weight. In 2020, the weight of one of our refrigerator models (model: K410MC19E) was reduced by about 2% through a change in materials, which is a 2kg reduction in comparison with the previous model. We also contributed to resource reduction by increasing the use of recycled materials by 6% for ten types of plastic, as compared with the data for the previous reporting period. In order to expand resource utilization and reduce waste moving forward, we will lead the industry in terms of the recycling of e-waste by continuously discovering ways to improve the design of existing products, starting with product development that takes eco-friendly factors into consideration.

 Base model - ABase model - BAchieved improvement - B/A
Model nameK419MC15EK410MC19E-
Weight (kg)1271252% (improved)
Volume (M)1.081.08-
Number of plastic of plastic type (EA)1010-
Amount of recycled plastics uesd (kg)5.776.146% (improved)

Recyclability improvement

10 Year warranty on the linear compressor

The compressor in a refrigerator accounts about 80% of the energy consumption. LG Electronics confidently backs the motor with a 10-year limited warranty. LGE's unique linear compressor technology has fewer moving parts, which creates less friction and saves more energy.

10 Year warranty and 20 year life span on the direct drive motor

The compressor in a refrigerator accounts about 80% of the energy consumption. LG Electronics confidently backs the motor with a 10-year limited warranty. LGE's unique linear compressor technology has fewer moving parts, which creates less friction and saves more energy.