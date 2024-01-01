From the development stage, LG Electronics conduct activities aimed at improving materials and structures in order to present products exhibiting improved performance and convenience, with minimal volume and weight. In 2020, the weight of one of our refrigerator models (model: K410MC19E) was reduced by about 2% through a change in materials, which is a 2kg reduction in comparison with the previous model. We also contributed to resource reduction by increasing the use of recycled materials by 6% for ten types of plastic, as compared with the data for the previous reporting period. In order to expand resource utilization and reduce waste moving forward, we will lead the industry in terms of the recycling of e-waste by continuously discovering ways to improve the design of existing products, starting with product development that takes eco-friendly factors into consideration.