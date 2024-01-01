LG Electronics complies with international regulations on hazardous substances including RoHS and REACH. Also, LGE is in the process of voluntarily replacing substances, including PVC and BFRs, after safety and reliability tests indicate that it is safe to do so. LGE has continuously operated “ Green program plus ” for supplier management from 2005 and monitor hazardous substance usage throughout the entire process of product manufacturing.



LGE recognizes that existing legal requirements are not always enough to protect human and the environment. Our basic decision-making approach regarding the use of certain substances is based on their scientifically proven impacts on the environment and human, also considering the technical and economical feasibility of the available alternatives. If the impacts on the environment and human are not scientifically proven, but there is enough doubt that there might be an adverse effect, LGE will follow the precautionary principle as referred to in the 1992 rio declaration (UN Earth Summit).