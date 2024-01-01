Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Management of hazardous substances

LG Electronics is researching and developing technology for the management and replacement of hazardous substances.

1. Level A-I substance (prohibited/restricted substance)

TypeSubstancesRegulations
Level A-ILead and its compoundsEU RoHS, Battery, Packaging Directive, EU REACH Regulation, EU ELV, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Vietnam RoHS*, India RoHS, Singapore RoHS, Taiwan RoHS, China RoHS, China ELV, Korea RoHS, Japan J-MOSS, US/CA SB-20/50, US CPSIA, CA Proposition 65, US CPSC Public Law 110-314
Cadmium and its compoundsEU RoHS, Battery, Packaging Directive, EU REACH Regulation, EU ELV, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Vietnam RoHS*, India RoHS, Singapore RoHS, Taiwan RoHS, China RoHS, China ELV, Korea RoHS, Japan J-MOSS, US/CA SB-20/50, CA Proposition 65
Mercury and its compoundsEU RoHS, Battery, Packaging Directive, EU REACH Regulation, EU ELV, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Vietnam RoHS*, India RoHS, Singapore RoHS, Taiwan RoHS, China RoHS, China ELV, Korea RoHS, Japan J-MOSS, US/CA SB-20/50, CA Proposition 65
Hexavalent chromium and its compoundsEU RoHS, Battery, Packaging Directive, EU REACH Regulation, EU ELV, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Vietnam RoHS*, India RoHS, Singapore RoHS, Taiwan RoHS, China RoHS, China ELV, Korea RoHS, Japan J-MOSS, US/CA SB-20/50, CA Proposition 65
PBB
(Polybrominated biphenyls)		EU RoHS, EU REACH Regulation, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Vietnam RoHS*, India RoHS, Singapore RoHS, Taiwan RoHS, China RoHS, China ELV, Korea RoHS, Japan J-MOSS, US states flame retardant, CA Proposition 65
PBDEs
(Polybrominated diphenyl ethers)		EU RoHS, EU REACH Regulation, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Vietnam RoHS*, India RoHS, Singapore RoHS, Taiwan RoHS, China RoHS, China ELV, Korea RoHS, Japan J-MOSS, US states flame retardant, EU POPs Regulation, CA Proposition 65
DEHP
(Bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate)		EU RoHS, EU REACH Regulation, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Korea RoHS, CA Proposition 65
DBP
(Dibutyl phthalate)		EU RoHS, EU REACH Regulation, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Korea RoHS, CA Proposition 65
BBP
(Benzyl butyl phthalate)		EU RoHS, EU REACH Regulation, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Korea RoHS, CA Proposition 65
DIBP
(Diisobutyl phthalate)		EU RoHS, EU REACH Regulation, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Korea RoHS, CA Proposition 65

* All products of LG Electronics comply with Circular No. 30/2011/TT-BCT (Vietnam RoHS).
Tất cả các sản phẩm do công ty LG Electronics sản xuất tuân thủ Thông tư số 30/2011/TT-BCT (Vietnam RoHS).

2. Level A-II substance (prohibited/restricted substance)

TypeSubstancesRegulations
 Level A-II PCBs (Polychlorinated biphenyls)
PCNs (Polychlorinated naphthalenes)
PCTs (Polychlorinated terhphenyls)		OSPAR Priority Chemicals,
EU REACH Regulation,
EU POPs Regulation
SCCP
(Short-chain chlorinated paraffin, C10-13)		EU POPs Regulation,
OSPAR Priority Chemicals
PFOS (Perfluorooctanesulfonate)EU POPs Regulation
Nickel and its compoundsEU REACH Regulation
AsbestosEU REACH Regulation
Azo compoundsEU REACH Regulation
Ugilec 121, 141, DBBTEU REACH Regulation
Specified organic tin compoundsEU REACH Regulation
Arsenic and its compoundsEU REACH Regulation
Ozone layer depleting substancesEU ODC Regulation, Montreal Protocol,
Federal IRS Excise Taxes for Ozone Depleting Chemicals
PAH, Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbonsEU REACH Regulation, GermanyGS mark
FormaldehydesChemG(Germany), Formalin Act (Denmark),
California ATCM, US TSCA Title VI
DMF (Dimethylfumarate)EU REACH Regulation, Commission decision 2009/251/EC
VOC, Volatile Organic CompoundsEU REACH Regulation,
Health-friendly housing construction standards
HBCDD (Hexabromocyclododecane)EU REACH Regulation,
Norway Product regulation,
Switzerland reduction of risk linked to use of
dangerous substances, EU POPs Regulation
Bisphenol AEU REACH, France FCM, EU FCM
TCEP
(Tris(2-chloroethyl)phosphate)		Washington D.C. Flame retardant regulation
TDCPP
(Tris(1,3-dichloro-2-propyl)phosphate)		Washington D.C. Flame retardant regulation
Biocidal substancesEU BPR, US FIFRA, Korea biocidal product regulation
PFOA (Perfluorooctanoicacid)Norway Product Regulation,
EU REACH Regulation

※ Level B-II are substances considered harmful to human being and environment the are not currently prohibited of use. but are scheduled for the information provision in REACH and/or prohibition by the law and regulation in the future.

3. Level B-I substances (voluntary use reduction substances)

TypeSubstances
Level B-IPVC (Poly vinyl chloride)
Other brominated flame retardants (except PBB, PBDE, HBCDD)
Other phthalates(except DEHP, DBP, BBP, DIBP)
Antimony and its compounds
Beryllium and its compounds
Other chlorinated flame retardants (except TCEP, TDCPP)
EU RoHS, EU REACH Regulation, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Korea RoHS, CA Proposition 65
EU RoHS, EU REACH Regulation, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Korea RoHS, CA Proposition 65
EU RoHS, EU REACH Regulation, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Korea RoHS, CA Proposition 65

LG Electronics can phase out Level B-I substance of each product group according to the phase out program of the relevant business unit.

4. Level B-II substances (substances to observe)

TypeSubstances
Level B-IICobalt and its compounds including alloy, Selenium and its compounds including alloy, Bismuth and its compounds including alloy, Surfactant (DTDMAC, DODMAC, DSDMAC, DHTDMAC), MCCP (Medium-chained chlorinated paraffin, C14-C17), PCP (Pentachlorophenol), Musk xylene, Green House Gases, EU REACH SVHCs, and California Proposition 65 substances.
Phosphorus flame retardant (Sweden taxation), Radioactive substances

※ Level B-II are substances considered harmful to human being and environment the are not currently prohibited of use. but are scheduled for the information provision in REACH and/or prohibition by the law and regulation in the future.