Management of hazardous substances
LG Electronics is researching and developing technology for the management and replacement of hazardous substances.
1. Level A-I substance (prohibited/restricted substance)
|Type
|Substances
|Regulations
|Level A-I
|Lead and its compounds
|EU RoHS, Battery, Packaging Directive, EU REACH Regulation, EU ELV, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Vietnam RoHS*, India RoHS, Singapore RoHS, Taiwan RoHS, China RoHS, China ELV, Korea RoHS, Japan J-MOSS, US/CA SB-20/50, US CPSIA, CA Proposition 65, US CPSC Public Law 110-314
|Cadmium and its compounds
|EU RoHS, Battery, Packaging Directive, EU REACH Regulation, EU ELV, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Vietnam RoHS*, India RoHS, Singapore RoHS, Taiwan RoHS, China RoHS, China ELV, Korea RoHS, Japan J-MOSS, US/CA SB-20/50, CA Proposition 65
|Mercury and its compounds
|EU RoHS, Battery, Packaging Directive, EU REACH Regulation, EU ELV, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Vietnam RoHS*, India RoHS, Singapore RoHS, Taiwan RoHS, China RoHS, China ELV, Korea RoHS, Japan J-MOSS, US/CA SB-20/50, CA Proposition 65
|Hexavalent chromium and its compounds
|EU RoHS, Battery, Packaging Directive, EU REACH Regulation, EU ELV, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Vietnam RoHS*, India RoHS, Singapore RoHS, Taiwan RoHS, China RoHS, China ELV, Korea RoHS, Japan J-MOSS, US/CA SB-20/50, CA Proposition 65
|PBB
(Polybrominated biphenyls)
|EU RoHS, EU REACH Regulation, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Vietnam RoHS*, India RoHS, Singapore RoHS, Taiwan RoHS, China RoHS, China ELV, Korea RoHS, Japan J-MOSS, US states flame retardant, CA Proposition 65
|PBDEs
(Polybrominated diphenyl ethers)
|EU RoHS, EU REACH Regulation, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Vietnam RoHS*, India RoHS, Singapore RoHS, Taiwan RoHS, China RoHS, China ELV, Korea RoHS, Japan J-MOSS, US states flame retardant, EU POPs Regulation, CA Proposition 65
|DEHP
(Bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate)
|EU RoHS, EU REACH Regulation, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Korea RoHS, CA Proposition 65
|DBP
(Dibutyl phthalate)
|EU RoHS, EU REACH Regulation, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Korea RoHS, CA Proposition 65
|BBP
(Benzyl butyl phthalate)
|EU RoHS, EU REACH Regulation, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Korea RoHS, CA Proposition 65
|DIBP
(Diisobutyl phthalate)
|EU RoHS, EU REACH Regulation, Ukraine RoHS, UAE RoHS, Korea RoHS, CA Proposition 65
* All products of LG Electronics comply with Circular No. 30/2011/TT-BCT (Vietnam RoHS).
Tất cả các sản phẩm do công ty LG Electronics sản xuất tuân thủ Thông tư số 30/2011/TT-BCT (Vietnam RoHS).
2. Level A-II substance (prohibited/restricted substance)
|Type
|Substances
|Regulations
|Level A-II
|PCBs (Polychlorinated biphenyls)
PCNs (Polychlorinated naphthalenes)
PCTs (Polychlorinated terhphenyls)
|OSPAR Priority Chemicals,
EU REACH Regulation,
EU POPs Regulation
|SCCP
(Short-chain chlorinated paraffin, C10-13)
|EU POPs Regulation,
OSPAR Priority Chemicals
|PFOS (Perfluorooctanesulfonate)
|EU POPs Regulation
|Nickel and its compounds
|EU REACH Regulation
|Asbestos
|EU REACH Regulation
|Azo compounds
|EU REACH Regulation
|Ugilec 121, 141, DBBT
|EU REACH Regulation
|Specified organic tin compounds
|EU REACH Regulation
|Arsenic and its compounds
|EU REACH Regulation
|Ozone layer depleting substances
|EU ODC Regulation, Montreal Protocol,
Federal IRS Excise Taxes for Ozone Depleting Chemicals
|PAH, Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons
|EU REACH Regulation, GermanyGS mark
|Formaldehydes
|ChemG(Germany), Formalin Act (Denmark),
California ATCM, US TSCA Title VI
|DMF (Dimethylfumarate)
|EU REACH Regulation, Commission decision 2009/251/EC
|VOC, Volatile Organic Compounds
|EU REACH Regulation,
Health-friendly housing construction standards
|HBCDD (Hexabromocyclododecane)
|EU REACH Regulation,
Norway Product regulation,
Switzerland reduction of risk linked to use of
dangerous substances, EU POPs Regulation
|Bisphenol A
|EU REACH, France FCM, EU FCM
|TCEP
(Tris(2-chloroethyl)phosphate)
|Washington D.C. Flame retardant regulation
|TDCPP
(Tris(1,3-dichloro-2-propyl)phosphate)
|Washington D.C. Flame retardant regulation
|Biocidal substances
|EU BPR, US FIFRA, Korea biocidal product regulation
|PFOA (Perfluorooctanoicacid)
|Norway Product Regulation,
EU REACH Regulation
※ Level B-II are substances considered harmful to human being and environment the are not currently prohibited of use. but are scheduled for the information provision in REACH and/or prohibition by the law and regulation in the future.
3. Level B-I substances (voluntary use reduction substances)
|Type
|Substances
|Level B-I
|PVC (Poly vinyl chloride)
|Other brominated flame retardants (except PBB, PBDE, HBCDD)
|Other phthalates(except DEHP, DBP, BBP, DIBP)
|Antimony and its compounds
|Beryllium and its compounds
|Other chlorinated flame retardants (except TCEP, TDCPP)
LG Electronics can phase out Level B-I substance of each product group according to the phase out program of the relevant business unit.
4. Level B-II substances (substances to observe)
|Type
|Substances
|Level B-II
|Cobalt and its compounds including alloy, Selenium and its compounds including alloy, Bismuth and its compounds including alloy, Surfactant (DTDMAC, DODMAC, DSDMAC, DHTDMAC), MCCP (Medium-chained chlorinated paraffin, C14-C17), PCP (Pentachlorophenol), Musk xylene, Green House Gases, EU REACH SVHCs, and California Proposition 65 substances.
Phosphorus flame retardant (Sweden taxation), Radioactive substances
※ Level B-II are substances considered harmful to human being and environment the are not currently prohibited of use. but are scheduled for the information provision in REACH and/or prohibition by the law and regulation in the future.