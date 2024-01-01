We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Supply chain green management
LG Electronics is continuously expanding green partnerships with its suppliers called
“Green program plus”.
Green partnership
Green program plus
LG Electronics operates “Green program plus (GP plus),” a sustainability management program for its supply chain, and uses the program to help our suppliers improve their environmental performance by transferring our green technologies and related knowhow. Initially implemented in 2005 to manage hazardous substances as a regulatory response, this program has been expanded to include GHG emissions at our supplier sites and upgraded to GP Plus, a comprehensive management program for environmental performance. Not only does the program help us promote our suppliers’ competitiveness in sustainability management, but it also enables us to identify risks existing in our supply chain and address global regulatory requirements.
Certification process
The certification examination only takes place at factories of companies that have passed the LG Electronics' review along with verification of the documents related to hazardous substances. For the company that passed the examination, and actual business is initiated with conclusion of a parts warranty.
Documents for suppliers
LG Electronics distributes related information such as 'LG Electronics guideline of the hazardous substance management in parts and models' both online and offline, so that its partner firms can easily adapt their operations to the GP Plus. This guideline also contains detailed LGE principles and standards with regard to hazardous substance management in parts and models.
Click to download the latest version of 'LG Electronics guideline of the hazardous substance management in parts and models in each language.
Certification Criteria
All vendors have to secure the eco-friendly quality by renewal examination continuously, after new approval.
Supplier green management assessment criteria (based on 100 point scale)
|Screening criteria for prospective suppliers
|Score
|Environmental management system
|20
|Management of hazardous materials
|50
|Management of materials products
|30
|Evaluation criteria for existing suppliers
|Score
|Environmental management system
|25
|System mass production management
|25
|Supplier management
|15
|Inspection managment
|35
Different types of checklists are used for different types of business categories
Supplier training
In order to strengthen green partnerships with its suppliers, LG Electronics provides annual training on compliance response for hazardous substances, green technology, and GHG emissions management to environmental management staff from our suppliers and our employees in charge of the partnership. In 2013, we also introduced a new program to foster experts in collecting hazardous substance data (Environmental data collection expert program), and provide training to the equipment testing operators from our suppliers, improving the technical capabilities of our suppliers in managing and measuring hazardous substances and ensuring the integrity of the data.
Green expert training for suppliers
|Training program
|Participants
|Training vourse
|Capacity-building for working-level green expertsenvironmen
|Supplier's environmental management personnel
|Measuring hazardous substances
|Environmental inspectors at LGE suppliers