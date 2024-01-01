Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Supply chain green management

LG Electronics is continuously expanding green partnerships with its suppliers called
“Green program plus”.

Green partnership

Green program plus

LG Electronics operates “Green program plus (GP plus),” a sustainability management program for its supply chain, and uses the program to help our suppliers improve their environmental performance by transferring our green technologies and related knowhow. Initially implemented in 2005 to manage hazardous substances as a regulatory response, this program has been expanded to include GHG emissions at our supplier sites and upgraded to GP Plus, a comprehensive management program for environmental performance. Not only does the program help us promote our suppliers’ competitiveness in sustainability management, but it also enables us to identify risks existing in our supply chain and address global regulatory requirements.

supply-chain-green-management

Certification process

 

The certification examination only takes place at factories of companies that have passed the LG Electronics' review along with verification of the documents related to hazardous substances. For the company that passed the examination, and actual business is initiated with conclusion of a parts warranty.

supply-chain-green-management-02

Documents for suppliers

 

LG Electronics distributes related information such as 'LG Electronics guideline of the hazardous substance management in parts and models' both online and offline, so that its partner firms can easily adapt their operations to the GP Plus. This guideline also contains detailed LGE principles and standards with regard to hazardous substance management in parts and models.

Click to download the latest version of 'LG Electronics guideline of the hazardous substance management in parts and models in each language.

extension : pdf
See details of English Guidelines for hazardous substance management in products
Download(EN)
extension : pdf
See details of Korean Guidelines for hazardous substance management in products
Download(KO)

Certification Criteria

All vendors have to secure the eco-friendly quality by renewal examination continuously, after new approval.

 

Supplier green management assessment criteria (based on 100 point scale)

Screening criteria for prospective suppliersScore
Environmental management system20
Management of hazardous materials50
Management of materials products30
Evaluation criteria for existing suppliersScore
Environmental management system25
System mass production management25
Supplier management15
Inspection managment35

Different types of checklists are used for different types of business categories

Supplier training

 

In order to strengthen green partnerships with its suppliers, LG Electronics provides annual training on compliance response for hazardous substances, green technology, and GHG emissions management to environmental management staff from our suppliers and our employees in charge of the partnership. In 2013, we also introduced a new program to foster experts in collecting hazardous substance data (Environmental data collection expert program), and provide training to the equipment testing operators from our suppliers, improving the technical capabilities of our suppliers in managing and measuring hazardous substances and ensuring the integrity of the data.

 

Green expert training for suppliers

Training programParticipantsTraining vourse 
Capacity-building for working-level green expertsenvironmenSupplier's environmental management personnel
  • introduction to Environmental Regulation
  • Hazardous Substance Control and Analysis Skills
  • HSMS
  • GHG Managemnet
Measuring hazardous substancesEnvironmental inspectors at LGE suppliers
  • LGE Hazardous Substance Control Standards
  • XRF Measurement Theory
  • XRF Measurement Practice