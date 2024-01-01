supply-chain-green-management

LG Electronics distributes related information such as 'LG Electronics guideline of the hazardous substance management in parts and models' both online and offline, so that its partner firms can easily adapt their operations to the GP Plus. This guideline also contains detailed LGE principles and standards with regard to hazardous substance management in parts and models.

Click to download the latest version of 'LG Electronics guideline of the hazardous substance management in parts and models in each language.