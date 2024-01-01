Protecting what's most important.

It only takes one vulnerability to break into your products and systems. That's why the philosophy of LG Shield is Holistic Security, which considers all potential attack vectors and vulnerable software layers and develops methods to protect you at every turn. LG Shield aims to meet all five elements of the Cybersecurity Framework outlined by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST): Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. This approach means we protect your personal data, we prevent the tampering of products, services, and data, and ensures that products work the way they were intended to.



Additionally, while traditional product security typically focuses on product security until the product launches, LG Shield goes further by monitoring product status in real-time during operation. If an intrusion is detected, LG Shield can restore your product to a safe state through real-time policy updates*.