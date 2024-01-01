Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

KV01

LG Shield
Securing the good life

KV02

LG Shield
Securing the good life

LG shield logo

Your data is your data.
At LG Electronics, that is a value we live by, so we've designed our products to secure it, care for it, and protect it.

Introduction Value Philosophy Core technology Usability Supported devices External certifications

Tough, smart and never sleeps.

LG Shield starts from the moment we design a product all the way through the life of the device. That means encrypted personal data will be protected and secured, from the Operating System to the individual apps we use everyday. And because we provide real-time protection from hacking and intrusions, in the case of a security breach, rapid response and recovery begins without delay.

Your data, always protected.

With the rapidly changing technology landscape, security threats have emerged to take advantage of vulnerabilities in our systems, making it difficult for us to enjoy the reliability and connected lives that we've come to expect. LG Shield is built to protect your life, 24/7, 365 days a year, so we can enjoy the beauty and power of a connected world, worry-free now and in the future.

360 degree security

It only takes one vulnerability to break into your products and systems. That's why the philosophy of LG Shield is Holistic Security, which considers all potential points of hacking and vulnerable software layers and develops methods to protect you at every turn. Our 360 degree security follows a proven Cybersecurity framework of: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. This approach means we protect your personal data, we prevent the tampering of products, services, and data, and ensures that products work the way they were intended to.

 

And while traditional product security typically focuses on product security until the product launches, LG Shield goes further by monitoring product status in real-time during operation. If an intrusion is detected, LG Shield can restore your product to a safe state through real-time policy updates*.

*Real-time detection, response, and recovery technologies are applied to only some products.

How LG Shield Protects

  • LG Shield KeyHost: Secure Data Storage

    A solution that generates and manages encryption keys in a secure environment (TrustZone).

  • LG Shield Certificate Manager: Secure Data Transfer

    A solution that provides secure client authentication and enhanced TLS mutual authentication for external communications.

  • Secure User Authentication

    A solution that ensures the security of credentials such as passwords/PINs by utilizing secure encryption algorithms and secure storage mechanisms.

  • LG Shield SFOTA: Safe Update

    Secure firmware over the air (SFOTA) provides a identity verified solution for software update packages and metadata.

  • LG Shield EKP/
    AppProtect: Ensuring Software Integrity

    A solution that verifies and then performs/blocks sensitive kernel operations in a safe environment (EKP), and prevents obfuscation and reverse engineering of app code (AppProtect).

  • Secure Password Algorithm

    Encryption solutions with algorithms that remain secure even in the era of quantum computing.

  • LG Shield IDPS/STMS: Detect Security Events

    Intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) for networks and the host OS, and real-time security threat management system (STMS).

Out of the box security

The moment you start using our products for the first time, you'll be protected by LG Shield. No setup required. Just feel the protection.

LG Shield supported products

The LG Shield logo means we've got you covered with security at the highest standards. The products below represent the first with LG Shield capabilities built into them, and our goal is to expand into every one of our network-connected products.

  • alt text

    Voice-hub

  • alt text

    Digital-signage

  • alt text

    Robotic-vacuum-cleaner

  • alt text

    Washing-machine

  • alt text

    Product05

  • alt text

    Product06

alt text

Voice-hub

alt text

Digital-signage

alt text

Robotic-vacuum-cleaner

alt text

Washing-machine

alt text

Product05

alt text

Product06

Securing today, preparing for tomorrow

LG Shield is actively monitoring and responding to new technologies, changing regulations and evolving threats. While we have built our security on the certifications of today, we're always preparing and leading the way for the security of tomorrow.

  • Common Criteria EAL2

  • UK Safeshark Certification

  • UL CAP 2900-1

  • UL IoT Security Rating

  • OpenChain Security Assurance Compliance Certification (ISO/IEC DIS 18974)

  • TUV Rheinland ETSI EN 303 645 Certification (TBD)