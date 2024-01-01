It only takes one vulnerability to break into your products and systems. That's why the philosophy of LG Shield is Holistic Security, which considers all potential points of hacking and vulnerable software layers and develops methods to protect you at every turn. Our 360 degree security follows a proven Cybersecurity framework of: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. This approach means we protect your personal data, we prevent the tampering of products, services, and data, and ensures that products work the way they were intended to.

And while traditional product security typically focuses on product security until the product launches, LG Shield goes further by monitoring product status in real-time during operation. If an intrusion is detected, LG Shield can restore your product to a safe state through real-time policy updates*.