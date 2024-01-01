We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tough, smart and never sleeps.
LG Shield starts from the moment we design a product all the way through the life of the device. That means encrypted personal data will be protected and secured, from the Operating System to the individual apps we use everyday. And because we provide real-time protection from hacking and intrusions, in the case of a security breach, rapid response and recovery begins without delay.
Your data, always protected.
With the rapidly changing technology landscape, security threats have emerged to take advantage of vulnerabilities in our systems, making it difficult for us to enjoy the reliability and connected lives that we've come to expect. LG Shield is built to protect your life, 24/7, 365 days a year, so we can enjoy the beauty and power of a connected world, worry-free now and in the future.
360 degree security
It only takes one vulnerability to break into your products and systems. That's why the philosophy of LG Shield is Holistic Security, which considers all potential points of hacking and vulnerable software layers and develops methods to protect you at every turn. Our 360 degree security follows a proven Cybersecurity framework of: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. This approach means we protect your personal data, we prevent the tampering of products, services, and data, and ensures that products work the way they were intended to.
And while traditional product security typically focuses on product security until the product launches, LG Shield goes further by monitoring product status in real-time during operation. If an intrusion is detected, LG Shield can restore your product to a safe state through real-time policy updates*.
*Real-time detection, response, and recovery technologies are applied to only some products.
How LG Shield Protects
Out of the box security
The moment you start using our products for the first time, you'll be protected by LG Shield. No setup required. Just feel the protection.
LG Shield supported products
The LG Shield logo means we've got you covered with security at the highest standards. The products below represent the first with LG Shield capabilities built into them, and our goal is to expand into every one of our network-connected products.
Securing today, preparing for tomorrow
LG Shield is actively monitoring and responding to new technologies, changing regulations and evolving threats. While we have built our security on the certifications of today, we're always preparing and leading the way for the security of tomorrow.