Alt text

LG Shield

Protecting what's most important.

kv

LG Shield

Protecting what's most important.

Your data is your data. At LG Electronics, that is a value we live by, so we've designed our products to secure it, care for it, and protect it.

Tough, smart and never sleeps.

 

LG Shield has been built to address vulnerabilities and ensures security throughout every stage of software development, from design and development to testing and maintenance. That means your encrypted personal data will be secure at every layer from the Operating System to applications in your devices. LG Shield provides real-time protection from hacking, intrusions and in the case of a security breach, enables rapid response and recovery.

Your online bodyguard

 

We've all enjoyed the convenience and speed that comes with Internet-connected devices, but it's no surprise security threats have emerged to take advantage of the vulnerabilities that exist in products and systems around the world. LG Shield has been built to protect against this new generation of hackers, so you can continue to enjoy LG Electronics products worry-free.

1

Malfunctioning products lead to accidents

2

Data leaks open the door to identity theft

3

Product failures waste our time and money

360 degree security

 

It only takes one vulnerability to break into your products and systems. That's why the philosophy of LG Shield is Holistic Security, which considers all potential attack vectors and vulnerable software layers and develops methods to protect you at every turn. LG Shield aims to meet all five elements of the Cybersecurity Framework outlined by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST): Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. This approach means we protect your personal data, we prevent the tampering of products, services, and data, and ensures that products work the way they were intended to.

 

Additionally, while traditional product security typically focuses on product security until the product launches, LG Shield goes further by monitoring product status in real-time during operation. If an intrusion is detected, LG Shield can restore your product to a safe state through real-time policy updates*.

*Real-time detection, response, and recovery technologies are applied to only some products.

How LG Shield Protects

LG Shield KeyHost: Secure Data Stor
A solution that generates and manages encryption keys in a secure environment (TrustZone).
LG Shield Certificate Manager: Secu
A solution that provides secure client authentication and enhanced TLS mutual authentication for external communications.
Secure User Authentication
A solution that ensures the security of credentials such as passwords/PINs by utilizing secure encryption algorithms and secure storage mechanisms.
LG Shield SFOTA : Safe Update
Integrity verification solution for SW update packages and metadata.

Out of the box security

 

The moment you start using your LG for the first time, you'll be protected by LG Shield. No setup required. On certain business oriented products, there are additional security features that can be activated through a setup process.

The first wave of LG Shield protected products

 

If you see the LG Shield logo on a product, you'll know that it is secured and protected to our highest standards. The products below represent the first with LG Shield capabilities built into them, and our goal is to expand LG Shield into every one of our network-connected products.

Alt text

Voice-hub

Alt text

Digital-signage

Alt text

Robotic-vacuum-cleaner

alt text

Washing-machine

Alt text

Securing today, preparing for tomorrow

 

LG Shield is actively monitoring and responding to new technologies, changing regulations and evolving threats. While these are the certifications and ratings of today, we're always preparing and leading the way for the security of tomorrow.

 

• Common Criteria EAL2

• UL IoT Security Rating

• UK Safeshark Certification

• OpenChain Security Assurance Compliance Certification (ISO/IEC DIS 18974)

• UL CAP 2900-1

• TUV Rheinland ETSI EN 303 645 Certification